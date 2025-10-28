×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why key observers are missing in Dar polls

By Biketi Kikechi | Oct. 28, 2025

Tanzania’s President and ruling CCM party candidate Samia Suluhu Hassan during a rally to officially launch the party’s campaign in Dar es Salaam, on August 28, 2025. [AFP]

Unlike previous presidential elections in Tanzania, mostly regional observer groups will be expected to monitor violations and irregularities of the electoral code when voters cast their ballots on Wednesday.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President Samia Suluhu Hassan Tanzania Elections Tundu Lissu Observer Groups
.

Latest Stories

Raila's comrades in struggle yet to tell Kenyans his story fully
Raila's comrades in struggle yet to tell Kenyans his story fully
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
1 min ago
Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Business
By Brian Ngugi
31 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
By Robert Wanjala Kituyi 31 mins ago
Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
By Willis Oketch and James Wanzala 31 mins ago
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
By Lewis Nyaundi 31 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 31 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved