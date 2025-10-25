Former Wajir East MP Rashid Amin defects from Wiper to UDA

Former Wajir East MP Rashid Amin while announcing his defection to UDA party from Wiper Patriot Front on October 25, 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party on Saturday received a boost in the North Eastern region after former Wajir Member of Parliament Rashid Amin joined the political outfit from Wiper Patriotic Front.

Speaking during a press briefing at Hustler Plaza, he said the move aims to unify the Northern region, even as he pledged to support President William Ruto for his reelection bid.

"This decision is not about personal gain or political convenience, it is about development, partnership and service. It is about ensuring that the people of Wajir and Northern Kenya at large, are fully part of the national transformation agenda," he said.

Mr Amin hailed President Ruto's administration for initiating development programmes in the region, including infrastructural projects that continue to open up the once marginalised part of the country.

"The most significant of these is the 750-kilometre Modogshe-Wajir- Tarbaj -Kotulo -Mandera Road, a landmark project that will forever change the face of our region," he said, describing it as a lifeline.

President Ruto launched the road project during his tour of the region early this year.

"Take advantage of these roads to expand trade with the neighbouring countries and countries," he told the residents in February this year.

The former lawmaker is also pleased with "expansion of rural electrification, water borehole drilling, rehabilitation of health centres and digital infrastructure in our schools" done by the government in the region.

"We have been exposed to a vigorous and tedious vetting process of obtaining national identification documents by the past regimes, which has been abolished under Ruto. We now feel part and parcel of Kenya," he stated.