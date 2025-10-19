×
Orengo: Protect freedoms Raila fought for or risk losing his legacy

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 19, 2025
Siaya Governor James Orengo speaking during Raila Odinga's funeral service on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has urged Kenyans to defend the democratic freedoms Raila Odinga fought for, warning that the late opposition leader’s legacy cannot survive if

those ideals are forgotten.

“Without saying who Raila really was, it will be impossible to keep his legacy. Raila was a fighter for justice and democracy all his life. Sometimes I’m taken aback by those who

enjoy the rights Raila fought for, including political parties, and now turn around to insult him,” said Orengo on Sunday during Odinga’s burial in Bondo, Siaya County.

He cautioned political leaders against dishonouring Odinga’s struggle for multiparty democracy.

“Without Raila Amolo Odinga, many of you would not be leading those parties you lead today. Woe unto you,” noted Orengo.

Orengo recalled Odinga’s defiance after the disputed 2017 presidential election, describing it as one of his most courageous acts.

 “When his votes were stolen in 2017, Raila decided, with a few of us, that he would be sworn in as the people’s president at Uhuru Park,” said Orengo.

“That day, I realised there are many who wear trousers but shouldn’t be wearing them. But Raila said, ‘We are going to Uhuru Park,’ and he went,” he added.

He said Odinga’s courage, resilience, and devotion to democracy must guide Kenya’s political future.

“Before you open your mouth to talk against Raila, remember what he has fought for and what he has stood for,” he warned.

Security beefed up around the body of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the funeral service on October 19, 2025. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard].

Orengo said Odinga’s legacy must be defended through action, not mere tributes.

“The legacy of Raila Amolo Odinga will not be kept by mere speechifying. It is to make sure that the gains we have made will never be lost. Never give space for those gains to be

reversed,” he explained.

He thanked President William Ruto for granting Odinga a full state funeral, noting that it was an honour denied to Odinga’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

“Many years ago, we requested a state funeral for Jaramogi, but the government refused. All they offered was a helicopter. Today, we have witnessed the first proper state funeral

with military honours in Nyanza,” said Orengo.

Body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University in Bondo  during funeral  service on October 19, 2025. Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The governor expressed optimism that the cooperation between the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) would strengthen Odinga’s legacy of unity.

“I am confident that the agreement between ODM and UDA, which both of you witnessed, will be fulfilled, because that will keep Raila’s spirit burning,” observed Orengo.

He also warned against weakening political parties, saying they were central to Kenya’s democratic foundation.

“Do not kill political parties. Political parties are the foundation of democracy. In 1963, parties were killed, and it took us 20 years to revive them. Let us never make that mistake again,” said Orengo.

