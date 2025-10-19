×
The Standard

Winnie Odinga hints at readiness to 'return home' as family pays tribute

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 19, 2025

Winnie Odinga making her speeches during the final state funeral  ceremony of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Winnie Odinga has hinted at her readiness to “come back home” and serve under President William Ruto’s administration.

“Mr President, in case you’re wondering, I’m ready to come back home,” Winnie said on Sunday, October 19, during her tribute to her father, the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

She thanked the government for its  support in organising her father’s burial and the public for honoring him with the respect he deserved.

Winnie Odinga was nominated by ODM to the regional assembly in 2022.

Rosemary Odinga, Raila’s eldest daughter, remembered her father as a good listener and a devoted parent.

“Dad believed in us. He listened keenly to each of us and our ideas, helping us refine them. We will continue his legacy of love, unity, and service to others,” she said.

Rosemary urged mourners to look inward and embrace the qualities that make them stronger, saying that doing so would honor her father’s example of resilience and leadership.

Rosemary Odinga making her speeches during the final state funeral  ceremony of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, recalling her time with Raila during his stay in Norway, praised him as a leader who sacrificed greatly for the country. She said the family endured many hardships as a result of his commitment to Kenya’s struggle for democracy.

ODM unity

Ruth also called for unity within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, cautioning politicians against sowing division.

“We must remain united and strong. ODM belongs to all of us. Some of those trying to take over the party don’t even know how it started,” she said.

“We are going to negotiate with a strong and united ODM,” she added.

Ruth Odinga making her speeches during the final state funeral  ceremony of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Odinga will be interred later this afternoon at a private burial ceremony at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo.

He died of a suspected heart attack on Wednesday, October 15, while receiving treatment in India.

