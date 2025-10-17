How Baba died, Winnie Odinga recounts

Raila Odinga Junior and Winnie Odinga at Nyayo National Stadium during state funeral. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has dismissed speculation surrounding the cause of her father’s death.

Speaking during his State Funeral on Friday, October 17, Winnie said her father, who had been receiving medical treatment in India, died in her arms after showing signs of improvement.

“He died in my arms, but not the way people have been saying on social media,” she said.

“Every day he would wake up and walk…one round at first, then two. That morning, he managed five rounds. He died strong, with dignity and pride,” she recounted.

Winnie, the fourth child and second daughter of the late former premier, described her father as a hero who loved and sacrificed for his country.

She reflected on the many nicknames Kenyans had given him over the years.

“They called you Aluo, then Jaramogi son, then at some point Tinga, later Agwambo, and briefly they called you Nyundo. They called you Jakom, then Baba Fidel, but in the end, you were simply Baba,” she said.

Overcome with emotion, Winnie broke into her father’s favorite song, Harry Belafonte’s Jamaica Farewell, recalling his perseverance through decades of political struggle.

“I watched him at his best, I watched him fall and rise again each time with Grace, forgiveness, and hope,” Winnie said.

Raila’s love of Football

Raila Odinga Jr. said he would miss watching Arsenal matches with his father, whom he described as a man of resilience, courage, and unwavering commitment to freedom and justice.

“He stood for what he believed was right, sometimes at great personal and family cost,” he said. Family of the late Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Rosemary Odinga, the former premier’s eldest daughter, remembered him as a mentor, friend, and leader who listened to his people.

“It is a painful day to me because he was a father to all of us here. He was my advisor and my friend; he understood each and every one of us,” said Rosemary.