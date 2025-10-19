Wall of security Raila and Jaramogi built around them

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga and his brother Raila Odinga at a past event. [File, Standard]

It was swift, fast and furious. It was like a scene from a thriller movie happening rapidly before my eyes. My driver applied emergency brakes to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of us. Young, muscular and agile men in black jumped from speeding cars and pounced on armed policemen.

Within seconds, six policemen were on the ground crying for mercy. Bullets in their G3 rifles had been ejected by the security men of opposition leader Raila Amollo Odinga. The weapons were thrown into a nearby ditch. I can’t even remember how the roadblock barriers were removed. We drove off fast behind the speeding convoy.