Baba's towering political legacy and the void his exit leaves behind

Raila Odinga during an interview with The Standard on February 28, 2023. [File, Standard]

For the past three decades, Raila Odinga was the axis around which both the Opposition and the government defined themselves. He was the person to love and to hate, both at once, depending on which side of the divide one stood. They trusted and feared him, cherished and loathed him, and praised and condemned him, all for the same reasons, in the same season.

His demise has left them stuck. They need a new behemoth to step into the heavy boots of the departed political heavyweight. It is a massive assignment. Not even his closest allies over the years could walk into these shoes, fit in them snugly, and lift them to carry on from where he has left off.