CGH? Given Raila's stature just imagine if he became president

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's body arrive at Nyayo National Stadium for State Funeral Service on October 17, 2025.[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

If President William Ruto were to posthumously bestow the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (CGH) upon Raila Odinga, on December 12, 2025, the 61st celebration of Jamhuri, it would be a befitting honour for Kenya’s fallen son and illustrious champion of the second liberation.

The CGH, Kenya’s highest-ranked civilian honour traditionally preserved for sitting and former heads of state and other luminaries, is awarded to individuals who display “exemplary qualities, heroism, patriotism, or outstanding leadership.” Nothing describes the person and character of a man who lived and breathed heroism and patriotism and preached outstanding leadership for the better part of his life.