Senators say Raila stood as a symbol of resilience and courage

Senators have described former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a symbol of resilience and courage for dedicating his life to the struggle for democratic space, social justice, economic transformation, and national unity in the face of great personal sacrifice.

The senators, who paid glowing tributes to Raila during a special sitting held in Parliament Buildings, noted that his enduring legacy as a visionary statesman who inspired generations of leaders across Kenya and the African continent places him first among equals on the continent.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said that Raila’s passion for unifying African countries and promoting Africa’s economic integration, as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, championed regional integration and cross-border infrastructure connectivity.

“Raila’s distinguished public service career spanned over four decades, during which he played a pivotal role in Kenya’s transition to multiparty democracy, the advancement of constitutional reforms, and the deepening of good governance, accountability, and inclusive leadership,” said Cheruiyot.

Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo said Raila’s lifelong commitment to the ideals of democracy, freedom, and justice; his central role in the enactment of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010; and his tireless advocacy for devolution and equitable development will be remembered.

Madzayo said that his dedication to reconciliation and peace-building through the 2008 National Accord and Reconciliation Act ensured that the country remained stable when his supporters felt that their victory had been stolen, and that if he had stood his ground, the country could have collapsed.

He recalled that Raila served the country with distinction as Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013, and as a Cabinet Minister for Energy, Roads, Public Works, and Housing, as well as a long-serving Member of Parliament for Lang’ata Constituency, serving four consecutive terms from 1992 to 2013.

We express our profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and people of Kenya on the demise of Raila Odinga. We appreciate his outstanding service, monumental contribution to the nation and Africa, and his indelible legacy as a patriot, democrat, and visionary leader,” said Madzayo.

Mandera Senator Ali Roba said Raila was tortured like no other leader but did not surrender his conviction in championing democracy, saying he represented the true voice of inclusivity, especially for the northern Kenya communities, and fought for their rights.

Roba said Raila fought for democracy and held the country together — something only possible with someone who had earned divine favour — saying the fanatical support he enjoyed was a sign of favour in God’s eyes, and that every time people thought he was done, he reincarnated as a force you could not wish away.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah said Raila always saw the bigger picture, which was epitomised through his statement “Kibaki Tosha” in 2002, adding that although he lost his victories through underhand dealings, he took it in stride and believed there was always a better tomorrow.

Omtatah condemned the poor planning and the teargassing of mourners who had walked all the way from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Kasarani without harming anyone, saying there should be better engagement going forward.

“Raila Odinga had his successes, and through his shortcomings, his human side came out. He is one person I have voted for every time he contested for the presidency. I urge the ODM Party leadership to ensure that it remains intact even with the demise of Raila,” said Omtatah.

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Tabitha Karanja said they were there to honour Raila’s legacy as a man who stood with many leaders in their time of need, and that he believed in her as she sought to break the monopoly in the alcoholic beverage industry when nobody believed it was possible.

She said the love for Raila was clearly on display with the large turnout at Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani, and along the way from JKIA to the City Centre, adding that the story of Keroche Industries cannot be told without mentioning Raila, who played a crucial role in its development.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua said Raila unified African countries as High Representative for Infrastructure Development, with his legacy inspiring a generation of leaders across the country, and that his service to Kenya and Africa will be remembered for many years to come.

“Raila supported the political careers of many leaders across the country. Many of us are what we are today because Raila believed in us and wished the country well. It is our duty to serve this country with dedication, just like he did,” said Wambua.

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina said Raila wanted the country to be stable and sacrificed to bring it together, telling his colleagues that they should shelve their personal interests and move the country forward in honour of Raila.

Ledama said Raila stood firmly for the rights of the Maasai, recalling the Mau Forest catchment area, where he was ready to sacrifice his political career to ensure that the crucial water catchment was maintained for the good of current and future generations.

“Raila was a man who was committed to uniting Africa. That is why he vied to be the Chairperson of the African Union Commission. This continent could have been great with him at the helm,” said Ledama.

Nominated Senator Margaret Kamar said Raila was ready to sacrifice his career for the good of the country, and even when he won and his victory was stolen, he was ready to back down since he believed that the country was bigger than him.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang said Raila stood with the country when it could have descended into chaos last year and also stood down when he won in 2007, saying the country was greater than any one individual — a quality worth emulating by all leaders.

Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma said Raila was a great human rights defender who nurtured many political leaders, building a movement embraced by millions of Kenyans, and insisted that Kenya should be home to all her children.

“Raila ensured that whenever there were opportunities in various sectors, they went to different parts of the country, and he recognised the contributions made by those close to him while others did not see them,” said Mumma.

Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana said Raila made it clear that Cabinet Ministers should move around serving citizens and not remain in Nairobi when citizens needed them most while he served as Prime Minister.

Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni asked senators to support the constitutional amendments agreed upon by the National Dialogue Committee in honour of Raila.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua said Raila fought for devolution more than any other leader in the country in his efforts to ensure that development was experienced in all parts of Kenya.