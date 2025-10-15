×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Senators back proposal to honour local heroes

By Edwin Nyarangi | Oct. 15, 2025
Nominated Senator Miraj Abdullahi. [File, Standard]

Senators have proposed the establishment of a County Hall of Fame in every county to honour individuals recognised as outstanding or exceptional in their professions or community service.

Nominated Senator Miraj Abdullahi, who sponsored the Bill, said it seeks to provide counties with a formal mechanism to celebrate their own heroes and heroines who may not be recognised nationally.

“Each county has people it wishes to honour. The County Hall of Fame will create a platform for recognising such individuals,” said Miraj, urging her colleagues to pass the Bill, which is at the second reading stage.

Seconding the motion, Senator Margaret Kamar said colonialism had eroded country’s cultural identity, leaving many citizens more familiar with foreign histories than their own.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

She noted that the Bill would help restore national pride and ensure the country’s history is preserved.

“We are losing elders who hold valuable knowledge. Let’s pass this Bill so that counties can document our history before it is lost,” she said.

Leader of Majority in the Senate Aaron Cheruiyot lauded the idea, saying developed nations thrive because they preserve their traditions and honour citizens who serve with distinction.

“We should not wait for laws to do the right thing. Counties can start celebrating their heroes now,” he urged.

Senator Catherine Mumma added that under the Fourth Schedule to the Constitution, culture and heritage are county functions but have been neglected. She said the initiative could correct historical inaccuracies and promote patriotism.

Senator Samson Cherargei called for clear criteria to guide recognition, warning against random awards like the “Githeri Man” case.

Senator Godfrey Osotsi said preserving history fosters national pride.

“Countries that protect their heritage inspire patriotism among their youth,” he noted.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nominated Senator Miraj Abdullahi County Hall of Fame Senator Samson Cherargei
.

Latest Stories

Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
Politics
By Biketi Kikechi
55 mins ago
'Son of the Bull' who baffled all, charted own path and shaped political duels for decades
National
By Barack Muluka
55 mins ago
End of an Era: Kenya mourns a fallen political mastermind
Politics
By David Odongo
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

'Son of the Bull' who baffled all, charted own path and shaped political duels for decades
By Barack Muluka 55 mins ago
'Son of the Bull' who baffled all, charted own path and shaped political duels for decades
The day a teenage Raila was caught in a nuclear war standoff
By Amos Kareithi 55 mins ago
The day a teenage Raila was caught in a nuclear war standoff
Raila Odinga: The people's president
By Brian Otieno 55 mins ago
Raila Odinga: The people's president
Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
By Biketi Kikechi 55 mins ago
Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved