Senators back proposal to honour local heroes

Nominated Senator Miraj Abdullahi. [File, Standard]

Senators have proposed the establishment of a County Hall of Fame in every county to honour individuals recognised as outstanding or exceptional in their professions or community service.

Nominated Senator Miraj Abdullahi, who sponsored the Bill, said it seeks to provide counties with a formal mechanism to celebrate their own heroes and heroines who may not be recognised nationally.

“Each county has people it wishes to honour. The County Hall of Fame will create a platform for recognising such individuals,” said Miraj, urging her colleagues to pass the Bill, which is at the second reading stage.

Seconding the motion, Senator Margaret Kamar said colonialism had eroded country’s cultural identity, leaving many citizens more familiar with foreign histories than their own.

She noted that the Bill would help restore national pride and ensure the country’s history is preserved.

“We are losing elders who hold valuable knowledge. Let’s pass this Bill so that counties can document our history before it is lost,” she said.

Leader of Majority in the Senate Aaron Cheruiyot lauded the idea, saying developed nations thrive because they preserve their traditions and honour citizens who serve with distinction.

“We should not wait for laws to do the right thing. Counties can start celebrating their heroes now,” he urged.

Senator Catherine Mumma added that under the Fourth Schedule to the Constitution, culture and heritage are county functions but have been neglected. She said the initiative could correct historical inaccuracies and promote patriotism.

Senator Samson Cherargei called for clear criteria to guide recognition, warning against random awards like the “Githeri Man” case.

Senator Godfrey Osotsi said preserving history fosters national pride.

“Countries that protect their heritage inspire patriotism among their youth,” he noted.