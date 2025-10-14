UDA summons Senator Khalwale over alleged party disloyalty

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has issued a notice to Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, demanding that he explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for alleged misconduct and disloyalty to the party.

In a letter signed by UDA Disciplinary Committee Chairperson Charles Njenga, the party accuses Khalwale of openly supporting a candidate from a rival party in the upcoming Malava Constituency by-election, contrary to the interests of UDA and its officially endorsed candidate.

According to the committee, Khalwale’s public participation and statements during the campaigns amount to “allegiance to another political party” and “gross misconduct” in violation of the UDA Constitution and Code of Conduct.

“Your open support for a rival candidate clearly demonstrates that you are promoting a position that is against your own party’s interest and acting outside the expected conduct of a UDA member,” the letter reads in part.

The party further reminded the senator that as a nominated UDA member representing Kakamega County in the Senate, he is bound by the party’s constitution to uphold its values, promote its policies, and observe strict discipline.

Khalwale has been given 14 days to respond to the allegations and show cause why sanctions should not be imposed against him. The party stated that if the Disciplinary Committee finds sufficient grounds to proceed, formal summons will be issued for a hearing.

The letter also notes that the senator is entitled to represent himself or appear with legal counsel during the proceedings.