Ruto enrolls for Masters in Artificial Intelligence

President William Ruto at Konza Technopolis Intelligence Centre on Oct 13, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has enrolled for a Masters in Artificial Intelligence at the Open University of Kenya (OUK), signaling his firm endorsement of the country’s first fully digital university.

Speaking on Monday during his visit to Konza Technopolis, where he launched the first phase of the smart city’s infrastructure, Ruto said the government is committed to expanding access to affordable higher education through technology-driven platforms like OUK.

“By 2026, the Open University of Kenya will enroll 100,000 students,” said Ruto, adding, “It will be the largest university in Kenya”.

The president said his administration has invested in the most modern resources to support learning—making it affordable, accessible and fully digital.

To him, the cost of online courses will be just a fraction of what other universities are charging.

His sentiments were echoed by the University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Elijah Omwenga who hailed the President’s enrollment as a powerful vote of confidence in the institution and in Kenya’s transition toward open, flexible and digital learning.

“We are so privileged that you will be our student. Your enrollment is a great encouragement to thousands of learners embracing the future of education,” said Prof Omwenga.

He said the university currently has over 15,000 students enrolled, including 590 international learners from 70 countries, reflecting its growing global reach.

The university has developed 23 new programmes ranging from undergraduate to PhD level and 24 professional development courses lasting between two and eight weeks.

Prof Omwenga noted that these short courses are designed to help professionals retool and reskill in an evolving job market.

He added that OUK provides access to 20 million digital learning resources, enabling students to pursue education flexibly and at their own pace.

The institution has also established 22 collaborations with international partners and recently co-authored one of the world’s most comprehensive books on open universities.

Presenting the publication to the President, University Council Chairperson Prof Ezra Martim praised OUK’s growing international recognition.

“Your Excellency, we have placed the Open University of Kenya on the world map. It now stands among 95 leading open universities featured in this global publication,” said Prof Martim.

He said Ruto’s enrollment is expected to inspire thousands of Kenyans and international learners to embrace digital education and lifelong learning through OUK’s innovative and inclusive platforms.