DP Kindiki cautions against early campaigns amid opposition's onslaught

Deputy President Kithure KIndiki during an economic empowerment meeting in Maara, Tharaka Nithi County on October 11, 2025. [PCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has accused opposition politicians of launching early campaigns, two years ahead of the next general election.

Speaking during an economic empowerment drive in Maara Constituency, Tharaka Nithi County, on Saturday, Kindiki dismissed the activities of the United Opposition, warning that they could distract from the development agenda.

“Some people want to draw us into early campaigns. They are enemies of this nation because it’s not yet time for politics. That time will come,” said Kindiki, adding, “We are experts in politics. When the time comes, we’ll know which strings to pull and the connections to make to ignite the fire.”

The Deputy President was particularly not pleased by the opposition’s bid to block President William Ruto’s re-election, making reference to the ‘Wantam’ slogan common among those opposed to the current government.

According to Kindiki, President Ruto is on track to earn a second term, adding that it was unfair to deny their administration a second mandate while all the previous governments served the maximum two terms.

“Some of these people think we are stupid. Over the years, nobody spoke of one term. Moi came and went, Kibaki did his term and left, then came Uhuru, who also completed his term. When it is now our turn, they start telling us wantam,” he lamented.

Despite Kindiki’s frustrations, the country appears to have entered a campaign season after parties began rallying support for their candidates ahead of the by-elections on November 27.

While Kindiki was engaging women and youth in Tharaka Nithi, the United Opposition was criss-crossing towns and addressing rallies in the neighbouring Embu County amid an ongoing battle for the control of the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua, and Justin Muturi were among the leaders present for the meet-the-people tours.

Both camps are jostling for votes for the Mbeere North constituency seat, a duel whose outcome will be defining for either outfit.

On Friday, the United Opposition leaders attended the Wiper Patriotic Front National Delegates Conference at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, where they vowed unity to pose a formidable challenge to President Ruto.

​“There are only two horses, which are wantam (One term) versus Ruto period, all the others are donkeys. We must remain vigilant since Ruto is looking for a third force to infiltrate and divide us, but anyone who is not on our camp will lose; our side will produce the sixth President of the Republic of Kenya,” Gachagua said.