The Standard

Win by all means: Why November by-elections matters for Ruto

By Biketi Kikechi | Oct. 12, 2025
President William Ruto and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi during the KANU grassroots consultative meeting at Kabarak in Nakuru County. [PCS]

President William Ruto is leaving nothing to chance as he bids to win all seven parliamentary by-elections slated for November 27, 2025. He is focusing on either weakening or scuttling the opposition with eyes trained on the bigger prize of the 2027 presidential elections.

It is with that in mind that he appears to be fixated on  winning the mini polls through all means, including withdrawing opposition candidates and the use of extra-legal means like his allies dishing out money and promising roads and water development projects in battle ground constituencies.

.

