KANU to join Ruto's broad-based government

KANU Chairman Gideo Moi receives President William Ruto at Kabarak farm in Nakuru County on Friday, October 10, 2025. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

KANU and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) are set to enter into a formal partnership to collaborate in government.

Speaking at Kabarak on Friday, President William Ruto announced that Kanu would join a broad-based government.

Defending Gideon Moi’s withdrawal from the Baringo Senatorial race, Ruto said he had personally asked the Kanu chairman to step aside and focus on national development efforts.

“We have held talks with Gideon and agreed that he would help me in planning for the country’s development. Kenya is lagging behind, and to accelerate progress, we need more hands and broader goodwill,” said Ruto

He stressed that his partnership with Gideon was not about personal interests but about the country’s future.

"I urge you, as the esteemed members of the founding Party of our nation, to accept our collaboration. As you know, I was the Secretary-General of Kanu, and now we need to formalise our engagement between Kanu and UDA so that you can be a part of the government of Kenya," he added.

Gideon, on his part, said his decision not to contest was influenced by discussions with the president.

“The president knows why I did not make it to the ballot. I had unfinished business in Baringo, from roads to dams, and that’s why I initially wanted to vie. But since President Ruto was elected by Kenyans, I decided to listen to him,” he said.

The revelations come hours after Gideon hosted Ruto at the Kabarak farm, following their State House meeting.