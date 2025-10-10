×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KANU to join Ruto's broad-based government

By Julius Chepkwony | Oct. 10, 2025
KANU Chairman Gideo Moi receives President William Ruto at Kabarak farm in Nakuru County on Friday, October 10, 2025. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

KANU and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) are set to enter into a formal partnership to collaborate in government.

Speaking at Kabarak on Friday, President William Ruto announced that Kanu would join a broad-based government.

Defending Gideon Moi’s withdrawal from the Baringo Senatorial race, Ruto said he had personally asked the Kanu chairman to step aside and focus on national development efforts.

“We have held talks with Gideon and agreed that he would help me in planning for the country’s development. Kenya is lagging behind, and to accelerate progress, we need more hands and broader goodwill,” said Ruto

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He stressed that his partnership with Gideon was not about personal interests but about the country’s future.

"I urge you, as the esteemed members of the founding Party of our nation, to accept our collaboration. As you know, I was the Secretary-General of Kanu, and now we need to formalise our engagement between Kanu and UDA so that you can be a part of the government of Kenya," he added.

Gideon, on his part, said his decision not to contest was influenced by discussions with the president.

“The president knows why I did not make it to the ballot. I had unfinished business in Baringo, from roads to dams, and that’s why I initially wanted to vie. But since President Ruto was elected by Kenyans, I decided to listen to him,” he said.  

The revelations come hours after Gideon hosted Ruto at the Kabarak farm, following their State House meeting.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Gideon Moi Broad-Based Government Gideon Moi Hosts Ruto William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Government can't borrow its way to prosperity, empower MSMEs instead
Government can't borrow its way to prosperity, empower MSMEs instead
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
5 hrs ago
Why lecturers' strike may be nearing an end
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
5 hrs ago
Woman to receive State honour for rescuing Nakuru's street children
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Experts now cast doubts on Ruto's ambitious 15 billion trees push
By Okumu Modachi and David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Experts now cast doubts on Ruto's ambitious 15 billion trees push
Kibaki inheritance row: Probe ties man claiming to be son to Siaya family
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Kibaki inheritance row: Probe ties man claiming to be son to Siaya family
Opposition: We shall weather the storm and keep our winning unity
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Opposition: We shall weather the storm and keep our winning unity
Why lecturers' strike may be nearing an end
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
Why lecturers' strike may be nearing an end
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved