Kenyans are tired of deception, says MP Kaguchia as he faults government

Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia during an interview on Spice FM on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. [Screen grab]

Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia has accused President William Ruto’s administration of deceiving Kenyans and betraying the promises it made before taking power.



Speaking on Spice FM on Tuesday, October 7, Kaguchia noted that Kenyans are growing weary of leaders who “say one thing and do another,” arguing that the public no longer trusts the government to act in good faith.



“The way this country is going is clearly wrong. We are told one thing, but what is done on the ground is the opposite. That kind of deception is what Kenyans have come to hate,” he remarked.



Kaguchia observed that Kenyans would support honest leadership even in hardship if told the truth. “If you told Kenyans things are bad and asked them to tighten their belts and meant it, they would cooperate,” he explained, adding, “But what we see today is a system created to consume taxpayers’ money.”



The lawmaker who campaigned for Ruto in 2022 said he had lost faith in the administration’s integrity and direction.



“I believed in you [Ruto], but now I don’t. We have deviated from what we sold to Kenyans,” he declared.



The Mukurweini MP has since joined the ‘wantam’ movement, a rallying call to unseat Ruto in 2027, describing it as a moral duty to restore honest leadership.

His critique mirrors growing frustration over poorly executed reforms such as the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the new higher education funding model, which have faced scrutiny over hidden costs and a lack of transparency.



Kaguchia further questioned recent budget allocations, including over Sh17 billion to the Executive and Sh18 billion to the Public Service Commission (PSC), arguing that they contradict the president’s pledge to cut waste and prioritise public services.



Oversight institutions, including Parliament and religious bodies, he noted, have failed to hold the executive to account, forcing citizens to take up that role.



“Where churches and Parliament have failed, Kenyans are stepping in. People want leaders who say what they mean and do what they say,” he said.

Kaguchia’s remarks come amid intensifying discontent within the Kenya Kwanza Alliance following months of public backlash over economic hardship, broken pledges, and ballooning government spending.



In June last year, youth-led protests forced the withdrawal of the Finance Bill, 2024, which had proposed new taxes on digital services and basic commodities.



The demonstrations, which spread across major towns, exposed cracks in the administration’s credibility and triggered a Cabinet reshuffle that saw key allies pushed out.