Embakasi West MP tells off Kioni over attack on opposition parties

By Edwin Nyarangi | Sep. 30, 2025
Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni addresses a past press briefing. [File, Standard]

Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje has accused the Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni of creating divisions in the opposition parties.

Mwenje said Kioni’s utterances during an interview on Spice FM on Monday, do not reflect the position of Jubilee and were intended to cause unnecessary conflict.

The Embakasi West MP said that during the Jubilee National Delegates Convention on September 26, 2025, their party leader Uhuru Kenyatta did not make any utterances aimed at disparaging the other opposition parties.

“Jeremiah Kioni should tell us whose interests he is serving by criticising the leadership of the other opposition parties since our leader Uhuru Kenyatta has not sent him to do that, at the moment we are focused on rebuilding our party and not fighting our friends,” said Mwenje.

He revealed that the party did not endorse anyone as the flag bearer in the 2027 presidential race and their main interest was revamping Jubilee in readiness for the next General Election.

Mwenje said that Uhuru encouraged the youth to take over the leadership of the former ruling party and declared that they will not allow anyone to create a wedge with their political allies whom they need to work together in the coming General Election.

“Let me ask Kioni to desist from making remarks that will drive a rift between Jubilee Party and our friends in the other opposition parties since that is not our agenda at all, we do not have a Presidential candidate yet, we are going to choose one at the right time,” he said. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

