No pride, no chest-thumping: Kindiki to UDA by-election candidates

Deputy President and UDA Deputy Party Leader Prof. Kithure Kindiki issues certificates to UDA candidates for November 27 by-election at Hustler Plaza, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants to remain committed as they campaign for the upcoming by-elections, warning them against pride and arrogance on the trail.

Kindiki reminded candidates to campaign with humility. “Voters hate hubris and force. Don’t boast, don’t talk down to people. Sell your ideas as well as UDA’s agenda.”

Speaking in Nairobi on Friday, September 26, during the presentation of nomination certificates to successful candidates, Kindiki said the ruling party remains strong and committed to the policies it pledged three years ago.

“We have made significant progress in implementing our agenda, which we deliberately committed ourselves to three years ago,” he said.

“This Party was founded on the ideology of transforming the economy from the bottom up, and we must not lose that identity.”

Kindiki said UDA would not waver in its determination to empower those at the bottom of the economic pyramid, the core of its manifesto, adding that the current administration will present a strong record at the end of its first term.

“When the time comes for us to account, we will have a very strong report to give to the people of Kenya.”

Looking to the future, Kindiki said UDA should endure beyond its current leadership. “We need to sustain it for 50, 100, even 200 years of consistent policy implementation around social and economic transformation,” he said.

He lauded the Party for conducting smooth, dispute-free primaries, crediting its use of electronic voting.

“We were the only party that conducted countrywide nominations in the last elections. We have built on that and are now the first to implement electronic voting. It has worked wonders,” he said.

UDA Candidates receiving party certificates for November 27 by-election at Hustler Plaza, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

UDA has nominated candidates for parliamentary seats in Baringo, Mbeere North, Malava, and Banisa, as well as 17 wards in the by-elections set for November 27.