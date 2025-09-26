×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

No pride, no chest-thumping: Kindiki to UDA by-election candidates

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 26, 2025

Deputy President and UDA Deputy Party Leader Prof. Kithure Kindiki issues certificates to UDA candidates for November 27 by-election at Hustler Plaza, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants to remain committed as they campaign for the upcoming by-elections, warning them against pride and arrogance on the trail.

Kindiki reminded candidates to campaign with humility. “Voters hate hubris and force. Don’t boast, don’t talk down to people. Sell your ideas as well as UDA’s agenda.”

Deputy President and UDA Deputy Party Leader Prof. Kithure Kindiki issues certificates to UDA candidates for November 27 by-election at Hustler Plaza, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Speaking in Nairobi on Friday, September 26, during the presentation of nomination certificates to successful candidates, Kindiki said the ruling party remains strong and committed to the policies it pledged three years ago.

“We have made significant progress in implementing our agenda, which we deliberately committed ourselves to three years ago,” he said.

“This Party was founded on the ideology of transforming the economy from the bottom up, and we must not lose that identity.”

Kindiki said UDA would not waver in its determination to empower those at the bottom of the economic pyramid, the core of its manifesto, adding that the current administration will present a strong record at the end of its first term.

“When the time comes for us to account, we will have a very strong report to give to the people of Kenya.”

Looking to the future, Kindiki said UDA should endure beyond its current leadership. “We need to sustain it for 50, 100, even 200 years of consistent policy implementation around social and economic transformation,” he said.

He lauded the Party for conducting smooth, dispute-free primaries, crediting its use of electronic voting.

“We were the only party that conducted countrywide nominations in the last elections. We have built on that and are now the first to implement electronic voting. It has worked wonders,” he said.

UDA Candidates receiving party certificates for November 27 by-election at Hustler Plaza, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

UDA has nominated candidates for parliamentary seats in Baringo, Mbeere North, Malava, and Banisa, as well as 17 wards in the by-elections set for November 27.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Upcoming by elections UDA Aspirants
.

Latest Stories

Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya
Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Lawyers criticise Ruto's housing pledge to police and teachers
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
State bans Saccos from borrowing to pay dividends
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Russian lures Kenyans with big promises to be dogs of war in Ukraine fight
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Russian lures Kenyans with big promises to be dogs of war in Ukraine fight
Why Athi-River is safe haven for human smugglers
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Why Athi-River is safe haven for human smugglers
How I was trafficked into Somalia for gun training to avenge my father's death
By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
How I was trafficked into Somalia for gun training to avenge my father's death
UDA entrenches zoning, issues 21 nomination certificates for by-elections
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
UDA entrenches zoning, issues 21 nomination certificates for by-elections
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved