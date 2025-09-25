DCP Wrangles: Inside the struggles shaping Gachagua's 2027 bid

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,during an interview with KTN at his Karen Residence on April 7, 2025. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Last month, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua cut short his trip to the United States to focus on preparations for by-elections scheduled for November.

“I had a very successful and fulfilling visit to the United States with serious engagements with Kenyans in the diaspora. I regret being unable to visit the scheduled remaining states, as I need to return home to join our party, DCP, in preparing for the upcoming by-elections across the country. I apologise to the organisers and Kenyans I was to meet; these engagements have been rescheduled for early next year,” Gachagua said in a statement on August 14.