Delays and violence mar ODM party primaries in Kasipul

Vandalized cars belonging to Newton Ogada that were destroyed by goons during ODM party primaries in Kasipul Constituency. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Pockets of violence, allegations of rigging, low voter turnout, and delays marred the ODM party primaries in Kasipul Constituency as Raila Odinga's party struggled to organise a smooth election on Wednesday.

By 4pm, vehicles belonging to opposing candidates vying for the party ticket had been vandalised by goons, and a private business was also targeted. This raised concerns that the constituency, which had previously experienced violence resulting in injuries and fatalities, was failing to move beyond its troubled past.

Several party members who had turned up to nominate their candidate were left disappointed as voting was delayed, and tensions continued to rise in the constituency. A spot check by The Standard across multiple polling stations revealed that voting had not yet started by 10am in most areas.

By this time, election materials had not arrived, despite ODM’s assurance that voting would begin at 7am. Newton Ogada, one of the aspirants, expressed concerns about the delay, suggesting that it was deliberate to cause irregularities and favour a specific candidate.

“It is 10am and voting has not yet started. The election was supposed to begin at 7am and end at 3pm We are unsure whether this exercise will be fair. I’ve noticed the polling officers aren’t trained. This is the worst nomination process I’ve ever seen,” Ogada said at Ojwando Catholic Church polling station in East Kamagak ward.

Ogada further stated that he would not accept any results if the nomination was mishandled. “If I am rigged out, I will explore other options. I’m not confident in the credibility of these primaries,” he added.

Adel Ottoman, another aspirant, accused the party of conducting a disorganised and fraudulent nomination. His vehicles were among those attacked by goons, and he raised concerns over multiple instances of double voting. “There’s ongoing double voting. Some individuals are voting more than once. ODM will lose the by-election if these primaries are not fair,” Ottoman warned.

Ottoman also claimed that violence had started to emerge, accusing his opponents of being behind the attacks. “This is a threat to voters. One of the goons almost attacked me. Several vehicles have had their windscreens shattered,” he said.

On the other hand, Boyd Were, another candidate, defended the process, stating that the election was largely peaceful and that all polling stations now had the necessary materials. He encouraged voters to remain peaceful during the process.

However, violence persisted as supporters of Boyd Were clashed with those of Newton Ogada in East Kamagak ward. Ottoman was also attacked by goons at Dol Kodera, and Newton Ogada’s hospital in West Kasipul was targeted by a mob.

The National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) chairperson, Emily Awita, condemned the disruption of election material distribution and delayed the start of voting. She stated, “This incident is not only barbaric but egregious. We expect calm and sobriety during the process. Any candidate disrupting the exercise will face stern disciplinary action.”

The race for the ODM ticket included Ogada, Were, Ottoman, Georg Otieno, and Okindo Majiwa, all vying for the seat left vacant following the tragic murder of former MP Ong'ondi Were on April 30.