Kalonzo: I won't betray Kamba community to join Ruto's regime

Former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka have declared they will not give President William Ruto a leeway to infiltrate the united opposition.

Speaking yesterday at Mutituni Calvary Christian Church in Machakos Town constituency, the two leaders affirmed that the opposition will stick together despite the persistent attempts by Ruto to compromise opposition unity.

The two leaders claimed Ruto has been sending top clergy drawn from Ukambani region to woo Kalonzo to abandon the opposition, a move Gachagua and Kalonzo termed as an exercise in futility.

“I want to tell President Ruto that to stop wasting his energy and time convincing me to join his government through the clergy because it is already written on the wall that his regime will crumble come 2027,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo said he could not betray the Kamba community that had stood by him throughout his entire political career. The Wiper party leader cautioned religious leaders against being used by Ruto to court him politically.

“As much as I respect the clergy whole heartedly, they should as well not accept to be used by Ruto to antagonize me,” Kalonzo said.

He, however, exonerated the leadership of the Roman Catholic Church from the accusations, praising it for standing firm against what he termed as an oppressive regime.

He said those waiting for him to quit the opposition will be in for a rude shock.

He accused Ruto of running down the country through massive bribery and reducing the citizens to paupers due to sharp economic decline.

“You cannot continue misleading and mistreating Kenyans and expect me to join you,” he said.

Former DP Gachagua faulted Ruto for what he termed as an attempt to woo Kalonzo through the back door, charging that he (Ruto) was laboring in vain.

Gachagua reminded Ruto that the scars of many Kenyans who were brutalised during the anti-government protests were still fresh in their minds.

“The parents of the Gen Zs that were killed by your administration will not forgive you and the innocent lives will continue to haunt you forever,” he stated.

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi told Ruto to take notes from what happened to the Malawi president who lost a presidential election in a general election held last week.

Muturi cautioned the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against being used by the current regime to mishandle the next general election.

Later, the leaders held roadside rallies in Mutituni market and Machakos town, where huge crowds came out.

Other leaders who accompanied them included former Machakos Town MP, Victor Munyaka and Senators Agnes Kavindu (Machakos), Daniel Maanzo (Makueni).