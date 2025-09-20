UDA: Party primaries were free and fair

UDA Party National Election Board Chairman Eng. Anthony Mwaura, flanked by Chair Cecil Mbarire ,SG Hassan Omari and other officials during a media brief on the outcome of the ongoing party nominations on September 20th,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has expressed confidence in how its Saturday nominations, aimed at selecting candidates to fly the party's flag in the upcoming by-elections, were conducted.

Speaking at the party's headquarters in Nairobi, UDA National Elections Board chairman Anthony Mwaura said the transparency achieved in the nominations was courtesy of the electronic voting system the party employed "for the first time."

"This marks a significant milestone for our party as we embrace technology to make our internal democracy more accurate, transparent, verifiable and efficient," he said.

The nominations were held for the senatorial seat in Baringo County and the Member of National Assembly seat in Malava Constituency.

UDA also conducted primaries for Members of County Assembly in Kariobangi Ward (Nairobi City County), Kisa East Ward (Kakamega County), Tembelio Ward (Uasin Gishu County) and Metkei Ward (Elgeyo Marakwet County).

Other areas where similar exercises took place include Lakeside and Naanam wards in Turkana County.

"On Monday, we will proceed with nominations in Chemundu/Kapng'etuny Ward, Nandi County," said Mwaura.

"We are committed to being digital-first in all our activities. We invite our members to share feedback as we continue refining and improving this historic process," he added.