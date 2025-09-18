×
Wanjigi takes over Safina leadership ahead of 2027 elections

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 18, 2025

Safina Party delegates led by Paul Muite and Jimi Wanjigi. [Courtesy]  

Businessman and politician Jimi Wanjigi has taken charge of the Safina Party as its leader, marking his return to the political stage after being barred from contesting the 2022 presidential election.

Wanjigi received the instruments of leadership on Thursday, September 18, from veteran lawyer Paul Muite.

He will be deputised by Willis Otieno.

In 2022, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) disqualified Wanjigi from the presidential race after ruling he lacked a university degree, which is a constitutional requirement for the office.

The commission, then led by the late Wafula Chebukati, also cited his failure to gather 48,000 voter signatures from at least 24 counties as required.

Addressing delegates, Wanjigi argued that Safina would seek to rescue the country from misuse of power by the current administration.

 “It is time for Safina Party to deliver this nation from the hands of those who misuse power,” noted Wanjigi.

His deputy urged reforms to hold the police accountable.

“Young people, if education is a service, health is also a service and has board members, we also need a police board to supervise the police for accountability,” observed Otieno.

He explained that such a body could help end extrajudicial killings.

Related Topics

Safina Party leadership Jimi Wanjigi Willis Otieno
.

.

