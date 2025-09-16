Why Ruto wants Matiangi's rising stature in Nyanza clipped

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i addressing the press on August 30, 2022. [File, Standard]

A meeting of professionals from the Gusii region was called at a Nairobi hotel to rally the community behind President William Ruto and frustrate efforts by former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i who, in May, declared interest in the presidency at 2027 General Election.

The Standard has also learnt that government allied politicians and senior government officials led by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki have been touring the Nyanza region to stave off political threats emanating from Matiang’i, Uhuru era Mr Fix it.