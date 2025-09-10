×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Makau Mutua defends protest victims' compensation panel

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 10, 2025
Prof Makau Mutua. May 27, 2022. [File, Standard]

The chairperson of the committee of experts on protest victims' compensation, Prof Makau Mutua, has defended the legality and mandate of the panel, insisting its appointment by President William Ruto was constitutional.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Wednesday night, Mutua clarified that the 18-member committee’s sole mandate is to facilitate compensation for victims of demonstrations and protests dating back to 2017. 

He dismissed claims that the team is duplicating the work of existing bodies such as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNCHR).

“It looks to me to be quite hypocritical that the same people who have been calling for compensation, especially in the United Opposition, are now turning around to say this effort is not genuine. The President, in establishing our panel, is rightfully responding to the cries of the people,” said Mutua.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He noted that their work is essential in helping victims heal, arguing that opponents of the committee are politicizing a humanitarian effort. 

“Some individuals are trying to turn what we are doing into a political football. For the last two years, since these demos began, there has been a national consensus that victims must be compensated." 

According to Mutua, the compensation process will not only address financial losses but also provide psychological counseling for affected families. 

The panel will also make referrals to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for action against individuals found culpable of atrocities during the protests.

Mutua, who previously served as opposition leader Raila Odinga’s political advisor, credited both Raila and President Ruto for setting aside political rivalry to safeguard national peace. 

“Raila and Ruto saw it fit to come together to ensure peace and stability so that politics can continue in the usual manner of a democracy,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Makau Mutua Protest Victims Compensation Panel President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt among countries to benefit from Sh37 billion global fund
Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt among countries to benefit from Sh37 billion global fund
Business
By Beverly Nyaboke
14 mins ago
ODPP orders Kanja to deliver report on Mbobu killing in seven days
National
By David Njaaga
22 mins ago
French lawmakers urge social media ban for under-15s
Europe
By AFP
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ukraine, tariffs and the oil trap: What Washington is not saying
By Jai Kumar Sharma 1 hr ago
Ukraine, tariffs and the oil trap: What Washington is not saying
Ruto banking on China's backing to test Trump and rewrite the rules at UNGA
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Ruto banking on China's backing to test Trump and rewrite the rules at UNGA
Kenyans eye glory dance in country's staple races at Worlds
By Stephen Rutto 4 hrs ago
Kenyans eye glory dance in country's staple races at Worlds
Faith, family and law: The life of slain lawyer Kyalo Mbobu
By David Odongo 8 hrs ago
Faith, family and law: The life of slain lawyer Kyalo Mbobu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved