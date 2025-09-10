Makau Mutua defends protest victims' compensation panel

Prof Makau Mutua. May 27, 2022. [File, Standard]

The chairperson of the committee of experts on protest victims' compensation, Prof Makau Mutua, has defended the legality and mandate of the panel, insisting its appointment by President William Ruto was constitutional.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Wednesday night, Mutua clarified that the 18-member committee’s sole mandate is to facilitate compensation for victims of demonstrations and protests dating back to 2017.

He dismissed claims that the team is duplicating the work of existing bodies such as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNCHR).

“It looks to me to be quite hypocritical that the same people who have been calling for compensation, especially in the United Opposition, are now turning around to say this effort is not genuine. The President, in establishing our panel, is rightfully responding to the cries of the people,” said Mutua.

He noted that their work is essential in helping victims heal, arguing that opponents of the committee are politicizing a humanitarian effort.

“Some individuals are trying to turn what we are doing into a political football. For the last two years, since these demos began, there has been a national consensus that victims must be compensated."

According to Mutua, the compensation process will not only address financial losses but also provide psychological counseling for affected families.

The panel will also make referrals to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for action against individuals found culpable of atrocities during the protests.

Mutua, who previously served as opposition leader Raila Odinga’s political advisor, credited both Raila and President Ruto for setting aside political rivalry to safeguard national peace.

“Raila and Ruto saw it fit to come together to ensure peace and stability so that politics can continue in the usual manner of a democracy,” he said.