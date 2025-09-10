Why Kindiki and Mudavadi's bargaining power is on trial

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s quest to become President William Ruto’s running mate in 2027 could be swayed by two by-elections in Malava and Mbeere North scheduled for November 27.
The two political giants have pitched a tent in respective constituencies, leading Kenya Kwanza troops to mobilise grassroots support for the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates.
Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Subscribe Today & Save!
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in to pay
5 for this article