Why Kindiki and Mudavadi's bargaining power is on trial

President William Ruto introduces Deputy President Prof Kindiki Kithure, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi. President Museveni is on an official visit to Kenya.[PCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s quest to become President William Ruto’s running mate in 2027 could be swayed by two by-elections in Malava and Mbeere North scheduled for November 27.

The two political giants have pitched a tent in respective constituencies, leading Kenya Kwanza troops to mobilise grassroots support for the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates.