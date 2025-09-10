×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why Kindiki and Mudavadi's bargaining power is on trial

By Ndungu Gachane | Sep. 10, 2025
President William Ruto introduces Deputy President Prof Kindiki Kithure, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi. President Museveni is on an official visit to Kenya.[PCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s quest to become President William Ruto’s running mate in 2027 could be swayed by two by-elections in Malava and Mbeere North scheduled for November 27.

The two political giants have pitched a tent in respective constituencies, leading Kenya Kwanza troops to mobilise grassroots support for the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted

Already a subscriber? Log in to pay 5 for this article
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’ 2027 Early Campaign Broadbased Government
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Opinion
By MARY KARIUKI BENGTSSON
1 hr ago
State urged to lift restrictions on drone deliveries
Shipping & Logistics
By Willis Oketch
1 hr ago
Why Africa is its own worst enemy in climate crisis fight
Opinion
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved