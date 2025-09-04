Raila-Ruto bromance: The 'selfish union' that pushed opposition into irrelevance

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during a past meeting at State House, Mombasa. [File, Standard]

The move by President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to save Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja once again exposed the shrinking space for dissent in Kenya.

Almost by decree, the leading politicos decide a course of action, imposing their resolution on their allies. This situation favours Dr Ruto, who could do with some peace and quiet as he steers his government.