Kalonzo: Why Ruto deserves "Wantam" slogan against his government

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka with party members as he criticised President Ruto over reports of Jubaland fighters in Mandera, September 2, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has slammed President William Ruto's government over the continued plundering of public resources, saying it deserves the "Wantam" slogan.

Speaking on Tuesday during a press briefing at the party's headquarters in Karen, Nairobi, Kalonzo accused Ruto of sanctioning scandals that have plagued the country since he took over three years ago.

He cited the Sh10.6 billion of taxpayers’ money allegedly swindled from the newly established Social Health Authority (SHA), which has recently hit headlines, resulting in public outrage.

The former vice president said the SHA scandal has led to the closure of legitimate hospitals, many of which were founded by missionaries and faith-based groups years before independence, due to unpaid genuine claims, leaving patients helpless.

"We put this repressive, oppressive and excessive regime on notice – corruption in the healthcare sector is genocide, plain and simple," he said, insisting that the perpetrators must be brought to book and tried for "crimes against humanity."

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who has been on the defensive, has since forwarded more than 1,000 corruption files to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for investigation.

According to Kalonzo, education is in shambles from primary through to university, with pupils being sent home for lack of school fees due to delays in the release of capitation funds.

"In the case of the universities, students have received SMSs indicating that their accounts have been credited, only to be turned down on the date of admission," he claimed, noting that such "false information is cruel on Kenyan families."

He said there is "something fundamentally wrong" with the state of Kenya under the Kenya Kwanza regime, pointing to attempts to sell the country’s crucial infrastructure.

"This is the reason why Kenyans from all corners of our country simply have #WANTAM! as their priority agenda," he said.

The presidential hopeful also raised concerns over the presence of Jubaland forces in Mandera, questioning whether the troops were taking refuge or invading Kenya’s territory.

"Anything unexplained by this regime is a question. Why are people in Mandera demonstrating? Of course, they feel a serious sense of insecurity when the chiefs escaped into that part of the country," he stated.

"We really want to call on the Commander-in-Chief, who is Ruto himself, to explain the situation. Are they really taking refuge or invading?" Kalonzo posed.

The party announced that it will hold its National Delegates Congress (NDC) on 10 October 2025, ahead of the by-elections slated for November this year.