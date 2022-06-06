× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Senator Irungu Kang'ata's Murang'a governorship bid faces hurdle

POLITICS
By Clement Masombo | Jun 6th 2022 | 2 min read
Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata is eyeing the county governorship post in August 9, 2022 polls. [File, Standard]

Senator Irungu Kang’ata has until tomorrow (Tuesday, June 7) to seek clearance as a gubernatorial candidate in the August 9 General Election.

This comes on the back of suspicion that his running mate, Winfred Mwangi Njeri, might not have resigned from her lecturing job at the University of Nairobi (UoN) by February 9, 2022 as the law demands.

Kang’ata had presented himself for clearance as a gubernatorial candidate on Monday, June 6, but the County Returning Officer Saumu Omar raised the concern about Dr Njeri’s resignation status as a civil servant.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang’ata with his running mate Dr Winfred Mwangi Njeri during a past press conference. [File, Standard]

Kang’ata, consequently, requested the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to give him more time to confirm whether Dr Njeri had resigned from her lecturing job.

The UoN website shows that Dr. Njeri was a senior lecturer in the department of African Clothing and Footwear Research Network.

KEEP READING

County Returning Officer Saumu Omar said Kang’ata has until 4pm on June 7 to seek clearance as a gubernatorial candidate, failure of which he will be disqualified from the race.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had written to the IEBC saying it was in the process of verifying whether Dr Njeri had resigned from her teaching job by February 9.

“The commission is verifying whether the aspirant (Winfred Mwangi Njeri) resigned as an employee of University of Nairobi as at February 9th according to Section 43(5) of Elections Act 2011,” the anti-graft agency told the IEBC.

With the strict timelines, it would mean that Kang’ata would be forced to scout for a running mate in less than 24 hours to replace Njeri should it be found that she hadn’t resigned six months to elections as dictated by the law.

“Kang’ata asked the commission for more time to confirm whether his running mate resigned from her teaching job by February 9, 2022. We granted him his request, and we expect him to table proof that Njeri resigned from her senior lecturer role at the University of Nairobi,” Saumu Omar told The Standard.

“The gubernatorial aspirant has until tomorrow (Tuesday, June 7) 4pm to seek clearance to vie in the August 9 polls,” added Omar.

Irungu Kang'ata is seeking to succeed Governor Mwangi wa Iria on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

RELATED VIDEOS

Western mainstream media perpetrates racism even amid pandemics
The lack of accurate and diverse representation in media has an effect on how Africans are perceived to be and how they interact with the rest of the world.
Why good governance is critical for Kenya's prosperity
Political goodwill is essential in ensuring we uphold good governance at both levels of government.

Ekuru Aukot disqualified from presidential race
Ekuru Aukot disqualified from presidential race

POLITICS

By Grace Ng'ang'a

.
Walter Mong'are: The country I'll build for Kenyans

By David Njaaga | 17 minutes ago

Walter Mong'are: The country I'll build for Kenyans
By Stephanie Wangari | 1 hour ago

Drama as Wanjigi confronts Chebukati for locking him out of presidential race
By Biketi Kikechi | 1 hour ago

Kipruto Kirwa: I had no option but to quit UDA for Azimio
By Grace Ng'ang'a | 2 hours ago

Jimi Wanjigi disqualified from presidential race over lack of degree

