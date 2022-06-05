× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

IEBC clears Raila Odinga, Martha Karua to run for presidency

POLITICS
By Brian Okoth | Jun 5th 2022 | 2 min read
Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya deputy president candidate Martha Karua campaigning at Kaptembwo in Nakuru County on May 27, 2022. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party presidential aspirant Raila Odinga has been cleared by the IEBC to vie in the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Odinga appeared before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on Sunday, June 5.

His running mate, Martha Karua, who is the NARC-Kenya Party leader, was also cleared to run for deputy president under the Azimio coalition party.

The criteria that the duo met include providing at least 48,000 signatures from 24 counties, minimum educational qualifications, proof that they are duly registered voters and proof of meeting the integrity test.

This marks the fifth time that Raila Odinga, a long-time opposition leader, is taking a stab at the presidency. He unsuccessfully ran in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017 general elections.

Martha Karua, 64, also tried her luck in the presidential race in 2013, but was unsuccessful. This is the first time that she is seeking the deputy president seat.

The two are regarded as Kenya’s second liberation heroes, with each playing a role in championing human rights and multi-party democracy.

Should Odinga win the presidential contest in August, Kenya will have its first woman vice/deputy president.

Odinga, 77, is enjoying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support in the upcoming polls. This was occasioned by the duo’s March 9, 2018 handshake, a move that saw the former rivals work closely together, pushing Deputy President William Ruto to the periphery of government operations.

Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, who is the current Member of Parliament of Mathira Constituency in Nyeri County, were cleared to run for presidency on Saturday, June 4.

This is the first time that Ruto, 55, is trying his luck in the presidential contest.

His running mate Rigathi, 57, is a first-time MP and a first-time candidate in the vice/deputy president race.

The two will run on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party ticket, which is under the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

RELATED VIDEOS

Nyambane's nod for State House race opens the door for our youth
He may not win this election but, Nyambane never give up, your future is very bright. Bravo and thank you for keeping our dream alive!
How Huduma Bill ensures protection of data
The Bill stipulates contraventions and attracts penalties that provides adequate safeguards from infringement on personal data.

