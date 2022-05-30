Presidential aspirant Wajackoyah's application rejected, given until June 2 to rectify

Roots Party presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah during a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi on May 30, 2022. [Samson Wire, Standard]

George Wajackoyah’s presidential bid has been rejected by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over signature shortfall.

Prof. Wajackoyah presented his credentials to the IEBC at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi at 2pm on Monday, May 30.

The electoral agency told Wajackoyah that signatures collected from seven counties out of the minimum 24 were inadequate, while 17 had met the threshold for clearance.

IEBC regulations demand that presidential candidates must present a list of at least 48,000 supporters drawn from a minimum of 24 counties across the country. The supporters must submit their names, copies of their national identity cards and signatures.

“We have looked at the documentation that you (Wajackoyah) have submitted, and you have complied except on the supporters’ list,” IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati told the Roots Party presidential hopeful.

Chebukati asked Wajackoyah to comply by 3pm on Thursday, June 2.

“If you are in a position to raise the remaining signatures, we’ll give you the opportunity to vie,” Chebukati told Wajackoyah.

The presidential aspirant accepted Chebukati’s feedback, saying: “Where we err, and are asked to correct things, we must try to rectify. If we [in Roots Party] fail to meet the requirement by June 2, we’ll live to fight another day,” he said.

On May 5, Wajackoyah unveiled Justina Wambui Wamae, a Daystar University alumnus, as his running mate.

The two have pledged to legalise the farming and sale of bhang in Kenya if elected, saying the trade will boost Kenya’s economy.

Wajackoyah’s signatures hurdle came after Usawa Party leader Mwangi wa Iria, who is also the governor of Murang’a County, caused a scene at the Bomas of Kenya over his omission from the presidential race.

Wa Iria lined up several branded vehicles at the Bomas of Kenya’s main gate, blocking the entrance and exit.

He also mounted a public address system, saying he’ll do everything possible to be heard.

The IEBC reportedly blocked his application over failure to submit enough signatures to support his presidential bid. He needed not less than 48,000 signatures from constituents of at least 24 counties in the country.

At around 2pm, the county chief left Bomas of Kenya, vowing to return to the venue on Tuesday, May 31.

Gospel musician Reuben Kigame, who has also been locked out of the presidential race over signature shortfall, also protested his omission, saying he wasn’t given convincing reasons why his application was rejected.

Share this story