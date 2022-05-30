× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Presidential aspirant Wajackoyah's application rejected, given until June 2 to rectify

POLITICS
By David Njaaga | May 30th 2022 | 2 min read
Roots Party presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah during a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi on May 30, 2022. [Samson Wire, Standard]
Roots Party presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah during a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi on May 30, 2022. [Samson Wire, Standard]

George Wajackoyah’s presidential bid has been rejected by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over signature shortfall.

Prof. Wajackoyah presented his credentials to the IEBC at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi at 2pm on Monday, May 30.

The electoral agency told Wajackoyah that signatures collected from seven counties out of the minimum 24 were inadequate, while 17 had met the threshold for clearance.

IEBC regulations demand that presidential candidates must present a list of at least 48,000 supporters drawn from a minimum of 24 counties across the country. The supporters must submit their names, copies of their national identity cards and signatures.

“We have looked at the documentation that you (Wajackoyah) have submitted, and you have complied except on the supporters’ list,” IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati told the Roots Party presidential hopeful.

KEEP READING

Chebukati asked Wajackoyah to comply by 3pm on Thursday, June 2.

“If you are in a position to raise the remaining signatures, we’ll give you the opportunity to vie,” Chebukati told Wajackoyah.

The presidential aspirant accepted Chebukati’s feedback, saying: “Where we err, and are asked to correct things, we must try to rectify. If we [in Roots Party] fail to meet the requirement by June 2, we’ll live to fight another day,” he said.

On May 5, Wajackoyah unveiled Justina Wambui Wamae, a Daystar University alumnus, as his running mate.

The two have pledged to legalise the farming and sale of bhang in Kenya if elected, saying the trade will boost Kenya’s economy.

Wajackoyah’s signatures hurdle came after Usawa Party leader Mwangi wa Iria, who is also the governor of Murang’a County, caused a scene at the Bomas of Kenya over his omission from the presidential race.

Wa Iria lined up several branded vehicles at the Bomas of Kenya’s main gate, blocking the entrance and exit.

He also mounted a public address system, saying he’ll do everything possible to be heard.

The IEBC reportedly blocked his application over failure to submit enough signatures to support his presidential bid. He needed not less than 48,000 signatures from constituents of at least 24 counties in the country.

At around 2pm, the county chief left Bomas of Kenya, vowing to return to the venue on Tuesday, May 31.

Gospel musician Reuben Kigame, who has also been locked out of the presidential race over signature shortfall, also protested his omission, saying he wasn’t given convincing reasons why his application was rejected.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Skill and talent dominate inaugural IDPA Patron's Cup
The inaugural Patron’s Cup went down this weekend with a host of shooters showing why they are undisputed kings and queens on the courses of fire.
Aspirants raise concerns over shared names on ballot
The aspirants have partitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) to put clear measures to avoid confusion over candidates sharing names on the ballot.

MOST READ

Nyakach Deputy County Commissioner found dead
Nyakach Deputy County Commissioner found dead

COUNTIES

By Harold Odhiambo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Chebukati: Why we slammed the door in Governor Wa Iria's face

By Brian Okoth | 10 minutes ago

Chebukati: Why we slammed the door in Governor Wa Iria's face
Aspirants raise concerns over shared names on ballot

By Stanley Ongwae | 38 minutes ago

Aspirants raise concerns over shared names on ballot
Raymond Moi, Moses Cheboi, John Mututho cleared by IEBC

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 2 hours ago

Raymond Moi, Moses Cheboi, John Mututho cleared by IEBC
DP William Ruto heads back to Coast amid row over Criticos land

By Renson Mlegwa Mnyamwezi | 4 hours ago

DP William Ruto heads back to Coast amid row over Criticos land

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC