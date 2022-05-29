× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Why Governor Francis Kimemia has dropped his running mate after just 2 weeks

POLITICS
By James Munyeki | May 29th 2022 | 2 min read
Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia (L) has rescinded his choice of Mungai Mbugua (R) as his running mate in the August 9 General Election. [File, Standard] 

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has dropped his running mate Engineer Joseph Mungai Mbugua.

Kimemia, who is seeking re-election on Jubilee Party ticket, said in a statement that he has replaced Mbugua with Isaac Maina Gitura.

The county chief said he was forced to drop his first choice running mate after he (Kimemia) realised that Mbugua hadn’t resigned as the regional director of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA).

“Jubilee Party has already submitted the name of Isaac Gitura to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC),” Kimemia said.

The law stated that all civil servants, who were interested in elective seats, ought to have resigned from their positions by February 9, 2022, which was six months to the date of the general election.

KEEP READING

Kimemia’s new running mate nominee, Isaac Gitura, is a quantity surveyor.

Gitura hails from Matundura Village in Engineer Ward, Kinangop Sub-County in Nyandarua County, just like Mungai Mbugua, whom he has replaced.

Gitura holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Quantity Surveying from the University of Nairobi (UoN). He also has a Diploma in Computer Studies.

The alumnus of Starehe Boys’ Centre and School is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Kenya.

Kimemia had initially settled on KERRA’s Engineer Mungai Mbugua after the current deputy governor, Cecilia Mbuthia, said she won’t continue as Kimemia’s deputy due to personal reasons.

“I have accepted Cecilia’s request, and I wish to thank the deputy governor for her loyalty in service and would always welcome her to continue working in government,” said Kimemia.

The county boss picked Mbugua on May 18, 2022, only to rescind the decision less than two weeks later after Kimemia reportedly learnt that Mbugua hadn’t resigned from his position as KERRA director.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Rising above childhood trauma to give hope to mental health victims
Alone and abused, Mugure, now 25, battled bipolar disorder, an illness characterised by alternating periods of elation and depression for more than 10 years.
Two people flee, leaving 5,400 rolls of bhang in car
Police in Homa Bay County are hunting for two people who fled after 5,457 rolls of bhang were found in their vehicle on Saturday, May 28.

MOST READ

Wiper UK officials demand respect for Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper UK officials demand respect for Kalonzo Musyoka

POLITICS

By Standard Reporter

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Joho accuses Ruto of lying to coastal people

By Nehemiah Okwembah | 2 hours ago

Joho accuses Ruto of lying to coastal people
Azimio affiliates in Nyanza broker truce

By Sharon Owino and Eric Abuga | 2 hours ago

Azimio affiliates in Nyanza broker truce
Tribunal's decision spoils early party for Muturi, Kingi, Mutua

By Brian Otieno and Mike Kihaki | 4 hours ago

Tribunal's decision spoils early party for Muturi, Kingi, Mutua
Power deals: Political strategy or just vote-hunting gimmicks?

By Biketi Kikechi | 4 hours ago

Power deals: Political strategy or just vote-hunting gimmicks?

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC