Why Governor Francis Kimemia has dropped his running mate after just 2 weeks

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia (L) has rescinded his choice of Mungai Mbugua (R) as his running mate in the August 9 General Election. [File, Standard]

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has dropped his running mate Engineer Joseph Mungai Mbugua.

Kimemia, who is seeking re-election on Jubilee Party ticket, said in a statement that he has replaced Mbugua with Isaac Maina Gitura.

The county chief said he was forced to drop his first choice running mate after he (Kimemia) realised that Mbugua hadn’t resigned as the regional director of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA).

“Jubilee Party has already submitted the name of Isaac Gitura to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC),” Kimemia said.

The law stated that all civil servants, who were interested in elective seats, ought to have resigned from their positions by February 9, 2022, which was six months to the date of the general election.

Kimemia’s new running mate nominee, Isaac Gitura, is a quantity surveyor.

Gitura hails from Matundura Village in Engineer Ward, Kinangop Sub-County in Nyandarua County, just like Mungai Mbugua, whom he has replaced.

Gitura holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Quantity Surveying from the University of Nairobi (UoN). He also has a Diploma in Computer Studies.

The alumnus of Starehe Boys’ Centre and School is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Kenya.

Kimemia had initially settled on KERRA’s Engineer Mungai Mbugua after the current deputy governor, Cecilia Mbuthia, said she won’t continue as Kimemia’s deputy due to personal reasons.

“I have accepted Cecilia’s request, and I wish to thank the deputy governor for her loyalty in service and would always welcome her to continue working in government,” said Kimemia.

The county boss picked Mbugua on May 18, 2022, only to rescind the decision less than two weeks later after Kimemia reportedly learnt that Mbugua hadn’t resigned from his position as KERRA director.

