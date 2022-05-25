If Kalonzo chooses to work with Raila, I'll support him, says Andrew Sunkuli
POLITICS
By
Mate Tongola
| May 25th 2022 | 2 min read
Andrew Sunkuli, the running mate of Kalonzo Musyoka, says he’ll still support the Wiper Party leader should he shelve his presidential interest in support of Raila Odinga.
Sunkuli was unveiled as Musyoka’s running mate on May 16, when the Wiper boss announced that he’d left Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition, and would be on the ballot as a presidential candidate.
As pressure mounts on Musyoka to return to Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya, the question is: what would be Sunkuli’s fate?
“If Musyoka decides to work with Raila Odinga, and support Odinga’s presidential bid, I will support his (Musyoka’s) decision fully. However, I’d like to clarify that at the moment, we are still a joint presidential ticket. Let it be known that we are still in the [presidential] race,” said Sunkuli during an interview on Citizen Television on Tuesday, May 24.
On whether Kalonzo’s speculated return to Azimio la Umoja would harm his (Kalonzo’s) reputation, and cement the “indecisive” tag often used on him, Sunkuli said: “People would always disagree politically. Kenyans should, however, remember that these people (politicians) are friends, [and only differ on political ideologies]. I believe the differences Kalonzo and Odinga have would eventually be ironed out. Before our party leader (Musyoka) left for the United Kingdom, he cautioned us against talking ill against Odinga.”
On Monday, May 23, Wiper Party delegates met at Stoni Athi Resort in Machakos County and resolved that their boss, Kalonzo Musyoka, should rejoin forces with Raila Odinga, and support the ODM leader’s presidential bid.
Forty-five (45) delegates against five voted in favour of Wiper Party remaining in Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya.
The meeting was led by Wiper vice-chairperson and Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior and the Organising Secretary Robert Mbui.
The event also had several MPs drawn from the three counties of Makueni, Machakos and Kitui.
