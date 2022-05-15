× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Wiper party heads to court to nullify Azimio pact after running mate talk fails

POLITICS
By Stephen Nzioka | May 15th 2022 | 2 min read

 

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka when he addressed thye media in the company of Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo. [File, Standard]

 

Wiper party heads to courts on Monday seeking to nullify the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance agreement in order to pave way for its leader Kalonzo Musyoka to vie for the presidency.

According to Makueni MP Dan Maanzo, Wiper National Executive Committee (NEC) met on Saturday evening and unanimously agreed that Kalonzo should exit from the coalition. 

"The agreement of Azimio-OKA has legal issues and we are approaching the High court tomorrow morning so that the court can guide the political parties correctly and we will be able to prove to the courts that the current agreement is illegal and unconstitutional," said Maanzo.

KEEP READING

The legislator spoke after a church service in Wote, Makueni County.

His sentiments come even as Kalonzo who has been fronted as Raila Odinga’s running mate missed the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance rally at Kamkunji.

The rally was however attended by a section of Ukambani politicians led by Charity Ngilu and Prof Kivutha Kibwana.

Azimio’s selection panel earlier on said it had recommended three names and handed them to Raila who will then pick a suitable candidate to be his running mate.

But Kalonzo has maintained that he remains the best option for the position threatening to ditch the alliance.

Raila at the rally said he would name his running mate in a major declaration at KICC on Monday at 11am.

But Maanzo who is Wiper’s deputy Secretary General insisted that they will also be seeking for every party in Azimio coalition be allowed to go its way.

In a new twist, Maanzo revealed the name of Kalonzo was initially forwarded to the Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as a presidential candidate before the formation of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance and that has not been withdrawn.

The vocal MP who is also a close ally of the Wiper party leader, disclosed that plans are already underway for Kalonzo to pick his running mate. 

He accused Raila Odinga of being unyielding to pick Kalonzo as his running mate.

"We have been negotiating for days now but Raila Odinga appears to be rigid and we have no options other than part ways," he said

He said the Mt Kenya region had already gone to the Kenya Kwanza side and nothing would change that fact.

"Azimio has no votes in central Kenya and let Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta reconsider their thinking and if not, Odinga has lost," said the MP.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Kane penalty sends Spurs into top four with win over Burnley
A contested Harry Kane penalty on the stroke of half-time gave Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 Premier League win over relegation-threatened Burnley
Suspects in KMTC student murder arrested
Suspects in the murder of Purity Wangechi, a 19-year-old student who was found dead on Saturday morning, May 14, has been arrested.

MOST READ

Oriwo Boys' 2021 KCSE results released: How the school has performed
Oriwo Boys' 2021 KCSE results released: How the school has performed

EDUCATION

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Rigathi Gachagua's political journey

By Wainaina Ndung'u | 3 hours ago

Rigathi Gachagua's political journey
Ruto unveils his winning strategy

By Winfrey Owino | 4 hours ago

Ruto unveils his winning strategy
Gachagua to Ruto: I will not let you, 'hustler nation' down

By Robert Abong'o | 5 hours ago

Gachagua to Ruto: I will not let you, 'hustler nation' down
Ondiek to Khamala: A tale of mixed fortunes for church leaders in politics

By Oscar Obonyo | 7 hours ago

Ondiek to Khamala: A tale of mixed fortunes for church leaders in politics

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC