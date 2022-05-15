Wiper party heads to court to nullify Azimio pact after running mate talk fails
POLITICS
By Stephen Nzioka
| May 15th 2022 | 2 min read
Wiper party heads to courts on Monday seeking to nullify the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance agreement in order to pave way for its leader Kalonzo Musyoka to vie for the presidency.
According to Makueni MP Dan Maanzo, Wiper National Executive Committee (NEC) met on Saturday evening and unanimously agreed that Kalonzo should exit from the coalition.
"The agreement of Azimio-OKA has legal issues and we are approaching the High court tomorrow morning so that the court can guide the political parties correctly and we will be able to prove to the courts that the current agreement is illegal and unconstitutional," said Maanzo.
The legislator spoke after a church service in Wote, Makueni County.
His sentiments come even as Kalonzo who has been fronted as Raila Odinga’s running mate missed the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance rally at Kamkunji.
The rally was however attended by a section of Ukambani politicians led by Charity Ngilu and Prof Kivutha Kibwana.
Azimio’s selection panel earlier on said it had recommended three names and handed them to Raila who will then pick a suitable candidate to be his running mate.
But Kalonzo has maintained that he remains the best option for the position threatening to ditch the alliance.
Raila at the rally said he would name his running mate in a major declaration at KICC on Monday at 11am.
But Maanzo who is Wiper’s deputy Secretary General insisted that they will also be seeking for every party in Azimio coalition be allowed to go its way.
In a new twist, Maanzo revealed the name of Kalonzo was initially forwarded to the Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as a presidential candidate before the formation of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance and that has not been withdrawn.
The vocal MP who is also a close ally of the Wiper party leader, disclosed that plans are already underway for Kalonzo to pick his running mate.
He accused Raila Odinga of being unyielding to pick Kalonzo as his running mate.
"We have been negotiating for days now but Raila Odinga appears to be rigid and we have no options other than part ways," he said
He said the Mt Kenya region had already gone to the Kenya Kwanza side and nothing would change that fact.
"Azimio has no votes in central Kenya and let Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta reconsider their thinking and if not, Odinga has lost," said the MP.
