× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
2022 Election:

Inside Johnson Muthama, Alfred Mutua 9-year feud that could boil over

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | May 12th 2022 | 2 min read
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

A  political rivalry that has dragged on for some nine years in Ukambani region is now threatening to cause cracks in Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

It’s no secret that Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and former Machakos Senator (now UDA Chairman) Johnson Muthama do not see eye to eye.

But their differences have come to the fore again after Muthama said their rivalry is too deep-rooted to allow him to share a podium with the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader.

The former senator said on Wednesday that he won’t spend even a minute with Mutua until the governor apologises to the people of Machakos County for “misruling them”.

“Maendeleo Chap Chap can campaign for Ruto and vote him in. They can do whatever they want. But for me to sit and spend time with Mutua, he will first ask for forgiveness,” Muthama said in a video shared by Nation.

KEEP READING

UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The former senator on Tuesday gave Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Tala, Machakos County a wide berth, citing Mutua’s presence.

He told KTN News on Wednesday night: “I was born and raised in Tala, but I decided not to attend the event. It was on purpose because Mutua and I have leadership problems that date back to almost ten years ago.”

The duo’s rivalry could complicate matters in the Kenya Kwanza coalition, given their various positions and interests.

Muthama is the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman while Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap has a following that will be badly needed in the August 9 general election.

The feud, that dates back to 2013, began when Mutua accused Muthama of plotting to end Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s political career, and undermining his political supremacy in Ukambani.

It would again play out in 2014 when Mutua, a first-time governor at the time, fired his deputy Bernard Kiala, a Muthama ally, accusing him of failure to discharge his duties.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Russian troops ill-prepared for Ukraine war, says ex-Kremlin mercenary
The Russian military's failure to seize the Ukrainian capital was inevitable because in the preceding years they had never directly faced a powerful enemy.
Ukraine return to action with friendly win against Gladbach
Oleksandr Pikhalionok scored the winner as Ukraine beat Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 in a friendly on Wednesday

MOST READ

Mutomo village residents to get Sh10 million each to pave way for university expansion
Mutomo village residents to get Sh10 million each to pave way for university expansion

CENTRAL

By Fidelis W. Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kabogo: What Ruto submitted to parties registrar isn't what we'd agreed on

By Brian Okoth | 1 hour ago

Kabogo: What Ruto submitted to parties registrar isn't what we'd agreed on
Raila Odinga: I knew Kingi was on his way out

By Winfrey Owino | 5 hours ago

Raila Odinga: I knew Kingi was on his way out
Ruto-Musalia deal akin to BBI, says Azimio

By Stephanie Wangari | 6 hours ago

Ruto-Musalia deal akin to BBI, says Azimio
Raila vows to jail looters of public funds in his first 100 days in office

By Patrick Beja | 9 hours ago

Raila vows to jail looters of public funds in his first 100 days in office

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC