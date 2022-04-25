× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Ruto soothes brooding Isaac Mwaura after nominations loss

POLITICS
By Stephanie Wangari | Apr 25th 2022 | 1 min read
Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura and Deputy President William Ruto [Twitter]

Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura has joined the Kenya Kwanza Presidential Campaign Secretariat after losing at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries in Ruiru Constituency.

Mwaura will be in the Presidential Campaign Secretariat as Team Leader of Kiambu County and National Disability Affairs Coordinator. 

His appointment was announced by Deputy President William Ruto through his official Twitter handle.

"Your magnanimity to accept the outcome of our just concluded party nominations in Ruiru Constituency adds to your leadership credentials.

"I wish you well in your new role..."said Ruto.

KEEP READING

In response, Mwaura said; "Thank you for... the new role that you have given me...I will diligently serve and deliver in my new mandate. So help me God."

Mwaura lost to Simon King'ara, the incumbent Ruiru Member of Parliament, during the UDA party primaries.

King'ara garnered 4,688 votes while Mwaura clinched 2,260 votes.

Following the defeat, Mwaura said he would focus his energies on ensuring the party remained united and that Deputy President William Ruto clinches the presidency at the August 9 General Election.

"It’s time to heal the deep wounds out of the party primaries and thus move forward towards the August general elections," Mwaura had stated earlier.

