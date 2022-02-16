DP Ruto mourns John Serut as a firm, bold politician

Former Mt Elgon MP John Serut at Parliament buildings. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has mourned former Mt Elgon Member of Parliament John Serut.

The DP remembered Serut as a firm, bold and vocal politician who served his constituents with distinction.

“He was a gifted debater, persistent and a fighter for equal justice. We honour the rich legacy that he leaves behind,” Ruto tweeted.

Several politicians also condoled with Serut’s family, terming him a firm and insightful leader.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said: “John Serut fought for the rights and wellbeing of the Mt Elgon people when he served as their MP.”

I have learnt with great disbelief and sorrow of the passing on of Hon John Serut, former Ass. Minister & mp mt Elgon.I pray for Mama Pamela and family. He was a hardworking and dependable leader who bolstered the unity & development of Bungoma. RIP brother. — Sen.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) February 16, 2022

The former legislator, aged 67, died of cancer at the Nairobi Hospital on Wednesday morning.

He had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January 2020 and was in and out of hospital.

Serut was among politicians who were hoping to make a come-back in politics in the 2022 general election.

