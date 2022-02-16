DP Ruto mourns John Serut as a firm, bold politician
POLITICS
By Betty Njeru
| February 16th 2022
Deputy President William Ruto has mourned former Mt Elgon Member of Parliament John Serut.
The DP remembered Serut as a firm, bold and vocal politician who served his constituents with distinction.
“He was a gifted debater, persistent and a fighter for equal justice. We honour the rich legacy that he leaves behind,” Ruto tweeted.
Several politicians also condoled with Serut’s family, terming him a firm and insightful leader.
KEEP READING
Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said: “John Serut fought for the rights and wellbeing of the Mt Elgon people when he served as their MP.”
I have learnt with great disbelief and sorrow of the passing on of Hon John Serut, former Ass. Minister & mp mt Elgon.I pray for Mama Pamela and family. He was a hardworking and dependable leader who bolstered the unity & development of Bungoma. RIP brother. — Sen.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) February 16, 2022
The former legislator, aged 67, died of cancer at the Nairobi Hospital on Wednesday morning.
He had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January 2020 and was in and out of hospital.
Serut was among politicians who were hoping to make a come-back in politics in the 2022 general election.
RELATED VIDEOS
Five killed as gunfire, explosions rock Somali capitalState TV reported that five people, two of them children, were killed in two attacks.
China says U.S. is exaggerating Russian threat to UkraineRussia denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine as China accused the United States of "playing up the threat of warfare and creating tension".
MOST READ
List of services NTSA has suspended
NATIONAL
- Jah lives Jah children, dem Rasta never die
NATIONAL
- Sabina Chege vote-rigging remarks case to proceed to full hearing
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Tension high at Isaac Juma’s home after his burial
NATIONAL
- Jubilee welcomes NYS graft suspect Anne Ngirita, changes mind minutes later
POLITICS
- Senator Kibiru joins race to succeed Waiguru in Kirinyaga
CENTRAL
By Jane Mugambi