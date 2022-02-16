× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
DP Ruto mourns John Serut as a firm, bold politician

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | February 16th 2022

Former Mt Elgon MP John Serut at Parliament buildings. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has mourned former Mt Elgon Member of Parliament John Serut.

The DP remembered Serut as a firm, bold and vocal politician who served his constituents with distinction.

“He was a gifted debater, persistent and a fighter for equal justice. We honour the rich legacy that he leaves behind,” Ruto tweeted.

Several politicians also condoled with Serut’s family, terming him a firm and insightful leader.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said: “John Serut fought for the rights and wellbeing of the Mt Elgon people when he served as their MP.”

The former legislator, aged 67, died of cancer at the Nairobi Hospital on Wednesday morning.

He had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January 2020 and was in and out of hospital.

Serut was among politicians who were hoping to make a come-back in politics in the 2022 general election.

 

