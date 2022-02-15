NYS scandal suspect Anne Ngirita to seek Nakuru Woman Rep seat on Jubilee ticket

Anne Ngirita being received by Jubilee Nakuru branch chairperson James Karimi. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Anne Ngirita, the woman suspected to have been involved in the 2015 NYS scandal, has expressed interest in the Nakuru Woman Representative seat in the August 9 General Election.

Ngirita is seeking to run for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Ngirita defected from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party and joined Jubilee on Tuesday, February 15.

She was received at the Jubilee Party Nakuru branch offices by party officials.

“I will be seeking the Jubilee Party ticket to run for Nakuru Woman Representative seat [in the August 9 polls]. I am ready for the race,” she said.

In the September 2015 multi-million-shilling NYS graft scandal, she is accused of receiving at least Sh59 million.

The matter is still in court.

In August 2020, the High Court in Nairobi ordered that some of the properties belonging to Anne Ngirita, and those of her mother, sister and brother be forfeited to the State.

The four are accused of collectively acquiring more than Sh300 million from the NYS kitty.

Anne Ngirita, 32, says the NYS scandal matter “is behind me now”.

“I am determined to chart a new path. People will attempt to ruin my reputation, but I am ready to face them,” said the mother of two.

On why she ditched UDA for Jubilee, Ngirita said: “I was in UDA because Jubilee had lost its sense of direction. However, when President Uhuru Kenyatta began revamping the party, I decided to rejoin Jubilee,” she said.

