NYS scandal suspect Anne Ngirita to seek Nakuru Woman Rep seat on Jubilee ticket
POLITICS
By Kennedy Gachuhi
| February 15th 2022
Anne Ngirita, the woman suspected to have been involved in the 2015 NYS scandal, has expressed interest in the Nakuru Woman Representative seat in the August 9 General Election.
Ngirita is seeking to run for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.
Ngirita defected from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party and joined Jubilee on Tuesday, February 15.
She was received at the Jubilee Party Nakuru branch offices by party officials.
KEEP READING
“I will be seeking the Jubilee Party ticket to run for Nakuru Woman Representative seat [in the August 9 polls]. I am ready for the race,” she said.
In the September 2015 multi-million-shilling NYS graft scandal, she is accused of receiving at least Sh59 million.
The matter is still in court.
In August 2020, the High Court in Nairobi ordered that some of the properties belonging to Anne Ngirita, and those of her mother, sister and brother be forfeited to the State.
The four are accused of collectively acquiring more than Sh300 million from the NYS kitty.
Anne Ngirita, 32, says the NYS scandal matter “is behind me now”.
“I am determined to chart a new path. People will attempt to ruin my reputation, but I am ready to face them,” said the mother of two.
On why she ditched UDA for Jubilee, Ngirita said: “I was in UDA because Jubilee had lost its sense of direction. However, when President Uhuru Kenyatta began revamping the party, I decided to rejoin Jubilee,” she said.
RELATED VIDEOS
Joe Muriuki, first Kenyan to go public about his HIV status diesMuriuki had been battling cancer and had been receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital for two years
Man in court for allegedly sending nude photos to someone`s husbandA student was charged with sending photos claimed to have been taken during an intimate moment with a married woman to the lady's husband.
MOST READ
'Men's conference cancelled', chairman Jackson Kibor unwell
NATIONAL
- DP Ruto faces criticism over nepotism claims
POLITICS
- High Court awards former KVDA boss Sh23.4 million for wrongful dismissal
NATIONAL
- Raila headache as Kajiado allies pull apart
POLITICS
- Kukumanga boosts libido for men, women
HEALTH & SCIENCE
- woman files petition to bar governors from Senate seat
POLITICS