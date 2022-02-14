The log in your eye: DP Ruto criticised over nepotism claims

Deputy President William Ruto addressing his supporters during a rally. [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto has been accused of doublespeak by a section of Kenyans after he reprimanded leaders who appoint their family members to top government jobs.

Most online users reminded the DP of his daughter's appointment as the Chargee D’Affaires in Poland.

A chargé d'affaires (CDA) is a diplomat who heads an embassy in the absence of the ambassador. Such a role is usually created when two countries do not have full diplomatic relations.

June Ruto's appointment first came to the public eye in 2019 when the then Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma posted photos of her being received in the eastern European country.

"Arrived in Warsaw this morning, was received by June Ruto, Chargee D’Affaires," Juma had captioned the photos at the time.

Though the President is the one in charge of appointing consular representatives, netizens argued the DP was also part of the government when she got the opportunity.

Following the sentiments, June Ruto has been trending the better part of Monday morning.

Speaking during a rally in Baringo on Sunday, Ruto said minority leaders should also be given an opportunity to serve and share in the decision-making process.

"That culture must stop in Kenya, we must have a country that shares opportunity evenly so that even the minority can be part of the decision-making process in our country," Ruto was quoted by Citizen TV.

Additionally, the DP said he would prioritise minorities if elected as the 5th president of Kenya come the August 9, polls.

"We are committing to escalate to a fully-fledged commission on matters minorities so that the issue of minorities can be brought to the centre of government and minorities stop living in the fringes of our society and they are incorporated properly in all the affairs of the Republic of Kenya," he said.

Other controversial appointments

A political storm brew in 2017 when Kennedy Musyoka, who is Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka's eldest son, was nominated as a Member of Parliament at the East African Legislative Assembly based in Tanzania.

Former Wiper Representative Peter Mathuki approved Kennedy's appointment saying he was enormously qualified for the job, having served as a legal advisor.

A year before, Tourism CS Najib Balala appointed President Uhuru Kenyatta's niece, Nana Gecaga, as acting managing director of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The appointment was also not taken well by some individuals who pointed out favouritism and nepotism in public appointments.

Oburu Odinga, who is a brother to ODM leader Raila Odinga, was among the leaders nominated and elected to represent Kenya at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) amid claims of nepotism.

His name was approved by the Senate in November 2017.

