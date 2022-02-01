NCIC, EACC to lock out political heavyweights from elections for hate speech

NCIC Chair Dr. Samuel Kobia (centre), Nominated Senator Naomi Shiyonga (L), PS Interior Dr. Karanja Kibicho (R) at KICD. [ Jocelyn Njoki, Standard]

The National Cohesion and Integrated Commission (NCIC) is now warning that names of some very senior politicians will be missing from the ballot come August 9.

The commission said that it was working closely with Ethics Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on integrity issues, warning that those involved in hate and inciting speeches would not be cleared for the elections.

The move comes a few weeks after some politicians were summoned and recorded statements while others have already been charged in court.

According to the commission vice-chairperson Wambui Nyutu, NCIC has entered into a working agreement with EACC on how to deal with inciting politicians.

Speaking during a consultative meeting in Naivasha, Nyutu said that they were investigating twenty cases of incitement and hate speech that involved well-known politicians.

“NCIC will recommend to the EACC not to issue integrity certificates to some senior politicians who have failed to abide by values of cohesion,” she said.

She said that the commission had hired personnel who were attending all political meetings and recording politicians involved in hate speech.

The commissioner denied that the commission was a toothless-bull dog adding that all hate speech and inciting cases would be fast-tracked.

Nyutu praised the Chief Justice for setting aside four courts to deal with such cases noting that this would help deter incitement that was always the norm during election years.

On his part, Patrick Maingi from Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) said that the business community was worried by the incitement remarks being spewed out by politicians.

He said that incitement always affected investor confidence adding that they were keen for a peaceful campaign and elections.

“The business sector is one of the most affected whenever there is chaos and we are keen on peaceful coexistence as we head to the elections,” he said.

Bishop John Warari from the Inter-religious Council of Kenya said that the church was awake and keen to use the faithful to preach peace.

“Over 72 percent of our believers have faith in religious leaders and we want to use that window of opportunity to preach to them on peaceful elections,” he said.

Ford-Kenya national organizing Secretary Chris Mandu blamed IEBC and NCIC for failing to flex their muscles against those involved in hate speeches.

“The IEBC has an election calendar but politicians have ignored this and are campaigning daily while NCIC has summoned many politicians but no action has been taken,” he said.

Share this story