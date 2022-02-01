× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

NCIC, EACC to lock out political heavyweights from elections for hate speech

POLITICS
By Antony Gitonga | February 1st 2022

NCIC Chair Dr. Samuel Kobia (centre), Nominated Senator Naomi Shiyonga (L), PS Interior Dr. Karanja Kibicho (R) at KICD. [ Jocelyn Njoki, Standard]

The National Cohesion and Integrated Commission (NCIC) is now warning that names of some very senior politicians will be missing from the ballot come August 9.

The commission said that it was working closely with Ethics Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on integrity issues, warning that those involved in hate and inciting speeches would not be cleared for the elections.

The move comes a few weeks after some politicians were summoned and recorded statements while others have already been charged in court.

According to the commission vice-chairperson Wambui Nyutu, NCIC has entered into a working agreement with EACC on how to deal with inciting politicians.

KEEP READING

Speaking during a consultative meeting in Naivasha, Nyutu said that they were investigating twenty cases of incitement and hate speech that involved well-known politicians.

“NCIC will recommend to the EACC not to issue integrity certificates to some senior politicians who have failed to abide by values of cohesion,” she said.

She said that the commission had hired personnel who were attending all political meetings and recording politicians involved in hate speech.

The commissioner denied that the commission was a toothless-bull dog adding that all hate speech and inciting cases would be fast-tracked.

Nyutu praised the Chief Justice for setting aside four courts to deal with such cases noting that this would help deter incitement that was always the norm during election years.

On his part, Patrick Maingi from Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) said that the business community was worried by the incitement remarks being spewed out by politicians.

He said that incitement always affected investor confidence adding that they were keen for a peaceful campaign and elections.

“The business sector is one of the most affected whenever there is chaos and we are keen on peaceful coexistence as we head to the elections,” he said.

Bishop John Warari from the Inter-religious Council of Kenya said that the church was awake and keen to use the faithful to preach peace.

“Over 72 percent of our believers have faith in religious leaders and we want to use that window of opportunity to preach to them on peaceful elections,” he said.

Ford-Kenya national organizing Secretary Chris Mandu blamed IEBC and NCIC for failing to flex their muscles against those involved in hate speeches.

“The IEBC has an election calendar but politicians have ignored this and are campaigning daily while NCIC has summoned many politicians but no action has been taken,” he said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Three county ministers seek to succeed Cyprian Awiti
Awiti had said he is the custodian of the 'key' to the county governorship.
K'Ogallo shelve Nkata for Germany tactician Spier
Kenya's Premier League side Gor Mahia FC have rescinded their decision on Ugandan Paul Nkata as head coach and settled for Germany tactician Andreas S

MOST READ

Dispelling myths about Covid-19 jabs and erectile dysfunction
Dispelling myths about Covid-19 jabs and erectile dysfunction

HEALTH & SCIENCE

By Mercy Kahenda

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Three county ministers seek to succeed Cyprian Awiti

By James Omoro | 1 hour ago

Three county ministers seek to succeed Cyprian Awiti
Mudavadi, Wetang’ula don’t speak for Luhya, Western leaders declare

By Nathan Ochunge | 5 hours ago

Mudavadi, Wetang’ula don’t speak for Luhya, Western leaders declare
How key seats portend implosion in Raila, Ruto parties

By Moses Nyamori | 5 hours ago

How key seats portend implosion in Raila, Ruto parties
Ford Kenya accuses Wamunyinyi of inciting residents

By Obare Osinde | 19 hours ago

Ford Kenya accuses Wamunyinyi of inciting residents

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC