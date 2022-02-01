× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Mudavadi, Wetang’ula don’t speak for Luhya, Western leaders declare

POLITICS
By Nathan Ochunge | February 1st 2022

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Cotu SecretaryGeneral Francis Atwoli, and Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

A section of Western Kenya leaders called ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula’s support for DP William Ruto a political suicide.

Mudavadi and Wetang’ula became a punching bag for ODM leader Raila Odinga allies, who met at Kakamega Golf Hotel yesterday.

Led by Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa and host governor Wycliffe Oparanya, the leaders said Mudavadi and Wetang’ula did not speak for the Luhya community, but betrayed it. They urged the region to reject the two and Ruto’s presidential quest.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala, who dumped Mudavadi recently, read a five-point resolution reached by the meeting. “We are condemning Mudavadi and Wetang’ula in the strongest terms possible over their attempts to auction the community to Ruto. The community was not consulted and their move was not sanctioned by the Luhya Council of Elders,” read the resolutions.

“As a community, we shall rally behind ODM leader Raila Odinga and be part of his government. We have also agreed that we shall only vote for candidates in Azimio la Umoja,” Mr Khamala said.

The MP said they agreed that elected leaders from the region pool resources to help facilitate Azimio la Umoja campaigns and ensure Raila gets 100 per cent of the region’s votes.

DP William Ruto with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi during a political rally at Nakuru, January 2022. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

Governors Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Sospeter Ojaamong’ (Busia) and Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), MPs Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Raphael Wanjala (Budalang’i), Kizito Mugalia (Shinyalu), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Ayub Savula (Lugari), Naomi Shiyonga (Nominated Senator), Godfrey Osotsi (Nominated MP) and Oku Kaunya (Teso North) attended.

Others were Geoffrey Omuse (Teso South), Gertrude Musuruve (Nominated Senator), Elsie Muhanda (Kakamega Woman Rep), Chris Aseka (Khwisero), Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren), Caleb Amisi (Saboti) and Chris Omulele (Luanda).

Atwoli urged the leaders to vote hunt for Raila. He said Mudavadi and Wetang’ula would only have remained relevant if they stuck with Raila, adding that they had made a grave mistake by choosing Ruto. “In 2016, I spent over Sh200 million to make Mudavadi the Luhya spokesman, but he squandered the opportunity. He has committed political suicide by joining Ruto who has a bleak future.”

He added: “We shall not have a rerun in the polls the way Mudavadi and Wetang’ula think. For the avoidance of doubt, Ruto will never be the president of Kenya.”

Mr Wamalwa said: “We support Raila since it is clear he will win the presidency. We only have two horses, namely, Raila and Ruto, and Kenyans will choose between unity and disunity. For Mudavadi and Wetang’ula, they already committed suicide and their place has been taken by visionary leaders from the community.” 

