Jubilee caged, muzzled me – Governor Anne Waiguru

Deputy President William Ruto receives Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru to UDA at his Karen residence, Nairobi. [DPPS]

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has, for the first time, disclosed publicly the goings-on behind her decision to defect to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Waiguru, in a candid interview on Spice FM on Tuesday morning, January 25, revealed that she is now happier and freer to express her opinions, compared to when she was in the ruling Jubilee Party.

“I feel very free now and much happier where I am,” the county chief said.

Waiguru revealed that her newfound freedom is occasioned by the fact that “UDA has no political infightings”, and members are united.

She claimed that, during her time in Jubilee, it was difficult to agree even on basic things like the direction of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“[Currently], we [in UDA] are not in Government; we are sort of in the opposition. Back then, we were in power and we had different people pulling in different directions.”

She recalled being very frustrated while in Jubilee, sometimes unable to bring up things she noticed were not taking the right direction.

“It was quite frustrating. I felt caged and very restricted. We couldn’t even say that there was a problem within the party. I am very glad to be out of the party now,” Waiguru said.

The governor, who is seeking re-election in the August 9 polls, says she is now a more confident politician, compared to the days when she was serving as Devolution Cabinet Secretary.

“Back then, when I was a CS, I was so naïve. I couldn’t even talk to politicians, but now, you throw a missile, I will respond…I won’t take it lying down,” she said.

She says she is confident in the choice of Deputy President William Ruto as leader of UDA Party and flag bearer in the presidential election, describing him as a very hands-on person, who is actively involved in party affairs.

On shifting political allegiance to UDA, the Kirinyaga governor said she chose to listen to the electorate, who played a big part in influencing her decamping.

Waiguru hopes Ruto will pick a woman as his running mate in the upcoming general election but would be more elated if she was that choice.

“It would be a great honour to be picked as Ruto’s running-mate,” she told Spice FM.

The governor joined UDA in October last year. Her defection from Jubilee, and warm-up to UDA, was only a matter of time, with the county chief alleging frustrations after she raised concerns on Jubilee’s future.

After joining UDA, Waiguru’s archrival in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat, Wangui Ngirici, has since left the Party, citing being sidelined in favour of the county boss, “who did little to popularise the then-little-known UDA in Central Kenya”.

Share this story