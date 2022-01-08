× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
You’re not my accountant or auditor, Ruto tells Raila

POLITICS
By Brian Okoth | January 8th 2022

Deputy President William Ruto (R) and ODM leader Raila Odinga at a past event. [File, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has told off Raila Odinga over claims that the DP is donating funds acquired through graft.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Friday, January 7, said during his 77th birthday celebration at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi that the deputy president was claiming to be philanthropic, yet he had acquired the funds through alleged questionable means.

Odinga said Ruto was donating an average of Sh100 million every month against a monthly salary of Sh2 million.

In a quick rejoinder on Saturday, Ruto said he had not appointed Odinga to be his accountant or auditor.

KEEP READING

“I hear that man, who is my key competitor [in the presidential race], complaining that I’m giving Sh2 million to mama mbogas and another Sh2 million to boda boda operators almost daily,” Ruto said in a rally at the Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on Saturday, January 8.

“Let me say categorically today: there is no politician that I have appointed to audit or account for my finances. Those who pretend or masquerade to be my auditors or accountants do not deserve to be heard by anybody,” he said.

According to the deputy president, Raila Odinga is a billionaire who has invested heavily in gas and petroleum. Raila Odinga is on the record saying he is worth Sh2 billion.

“Their businesses are spread out everywhere in Kenya,” he said.

Ruto claims he supports over 300 youth groups and SMEs in the country.

“Sh2 million is little, Sh1 million is little. I want to assure you that should I be elected the president in the upcoming polls, I will set aside Sh50 billion to cater for the needs of SMEs in the country.”

Ruto claims Odinga is angered by his (Ruto’s) generosity because “when they see a lowly person being elevated, it works against them”.

“They get worked up because they want the lowly to continue depending on them,” he said.

