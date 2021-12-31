Wycliffe Oparanya declared Luhya spokesperson at Bukhungu II

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been declared the Luhya community spokesperson. [File, Standard]

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was on Friday declared a Luhya spokesperson at a political rally in Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

In a declaration by Western Region Elders, Governor Oparanya was handed over the powers to negotiate the community’s interest in the Azimio la Umoja movement.

“Western elders unanimously hand over Oparanya as Luhya community leader with whom you [Raila Odinga] will negotiate the interest of the community in your government,” the declaration read.

The meeting dubbed Bukhungu II also resolved that the Luhya community will be part and parcel of the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The elders resolved to mobilise the community to support and vote for Raila in 2022 General Election.

The elders also declared that the Luhya community will only vote for candidates allied to Azimio la Umoja in other elective positions.

In 2016 when the Bukhungu I meeting was held in the same venue, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi was declared the community spokesperson.

Mudavadi has so far declared to contest for Presidency in 2022 and skipped the meeting despite being invited by the organisers.

While addressing the media on Tuesday, Cotu boss Francis Atwoli said Mudavadi was invited as the community’s spokesperson.

Politicians allied to Mudavadi led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala dismissed the invitation, saying the meeting was a coronation exercise for Raila’s State House bid.

Share this story