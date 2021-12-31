× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Wycliffe Oparanya declared Luhya spokesperson at Bukhungu II

POLITICS
By Mireri Junior | December 31st 2021

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been declared the Luhya community spokesperson. [File, Standard]

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was on Friday declared a Luhya spokesperson at a political rally in Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

In a declaration by Western Region Elders, Governor Oparanya was handed over the powers to negotiate the community’s interest in the Azimio la Umoja movement.

“Western elders unanimously hand over Oparanya as Luhya community leader with whom you [Raila Odinga] will negotiate the interest of the community in your government,” the declaration read.

The meeting dubbed Bukhungu II also resolved that the Luhya community will be part and parcel of the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

KEEP READING

The elders resolved to mobilise the community to support and vote for Raila in 2022 General Election.

The elders also declared that the Luhya community will only vote for candidates allied to Azimio la Umoja in other elective positions.

In 2016 when the Bukhungu I meeting was held in the same venue, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi was declared the community spokesperson.

Mudavadi has so far declared to contest for Presidency in 2022 and skipped the meeting despite being invited by the organisers.

While addressing the media on Tuesday, Cotu boss Francis Atwoli said Mudavadi was invited as the community’s spokesperson.

Politicians allied to Mudavadi led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala dismissed the invitation, saying the meeting was a coronation exercise for Raila’s State House bid.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

List: Countries that will cross over to the New Year first and last
In Honolulu, where Barrack Obama spent most of his childhood, they will cross over to the new year at 11 am on Sunday morning.
Kenyans to receive Covid-19 booster vaccinations from January 1
Government to roll out Covid-19 booster jabs from January 1, 2022 to eligible Kenyans who have completed the primary doses.

MOST READ

Uhuru-Raila men shoot down Ruto's team proposals
Uhuru-Raila men shoot down Ruto's team proposals

POLITICS

By Moses Nyamori

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why Moses Wetang'ula skipped Bukhungu II meeting

By Mireri Junior | 49 minutes ago

Why Moses Wetang'ula skipped Bukhungu II meeting
Bukhungu II: Kenyans throng Bukhungu Stadium for Atwoli event (photos)

By Mireri Junior | 3 hours ago

Bukhungu II: Kenyans throng Bukhungu Stadium for Atwoli event (photos)
Dissolve parliament following Wednesday chaos, ex-MP tells Uhuru

By Stephen Rutto | 5 hours ago

Dissolve parliament following Wednesday chaos, ex-MP tells Uhuru
UPF, UDA battle for Nakuru’s one million votes

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 6 hours ago

UPF, UDA battle for Nakuru’s one million votes

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC