Uhuru-Raila vs Ruto: Who has the numbers in Parliament
POLITICS
By Moses Nyamori
| December 20th 2021
The fresh battle over proposed changes under the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is threatening to snowball into a contest of numbers in Parliament.
Allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have already dared Deputy President William Ruto’s camp to bring it on the floor of the House.
This is after Ruto’s camp vowed to frustrate the Bill sponsored by the National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya.
“The usual reactionary that are opposed to the Bill will be comprehensively defeated,” said Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi yesterday.
Ruto’s camp has in the past suffered major blows on the floor of the National Assembly and the Senate when it failed to mobilise numbers for crucial votes.
In the public gallery, the DP has declared that he enjoys the backing of at least 150 Members of Parliament.
National Assembly has 349 members while the Senate has 67 representatives, bringing the total to 416.
During the crucial vote for the Building Bridges Imitative (BBI) proposals, Uhuru and Raila managed to get the backing of two-third majority in the National Assembly.
Out of the 320 MPs who voted, 235 voted in support of the Constitutional Amendment Bill (2020). Only 83 members voted against the Bill that was opposed by Ruto’s side while two members abstained.
It was also smooth sailing for the Bill in the Senate after 51 lawmakers voted in support. Only 12 Senators rejected the Bill while one abstained.
The game of numbers also played out in the impeachment motion against Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru.
Ruto allies were perceived to have backed her removal from office while Senators in Uhuru and Raila’s camp defended her of any wrong doing.
The split between the rival camps triggered a contest on whether to have her case prosecuted in the plenary or by a committee.
The rival camps could not agree on which path to take forcing them to take a vote.
Uhuru and Raila allies carried the day by mobilising 45 members to vote in favour of the committee against 14 members, who rooted for the plenary.
Waiguru survived the impeachment following recommendations by the committee that was chaired by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.
There was also clear divide in the impeachments of then Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his Kiambu counterpart Ferdinand Waititu. Uhuru and Raila’s camp carried the day in both instances by pushing for the removal from office of the duo.
