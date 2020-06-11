Alfred Mutua pledges couple loans as he launches manifesto

Governor Alfred Mutua has launched his Maendeleo Chap Chap party's manifesto. [File, Standard]

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has pledged a loan of between Sh500,000 and a million to newly married couples, as he launched his party’s manifesto ahead of the August 2022 General Election.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader joins other aspirants William Ruto, Gideon Moi, Raila Odinga (who is expected to unveil his presidency on December 10 at Kasarani Stadium), and others who are yet to officially declare their interest in becoming the fifth president.

According to his manifesto dubbed ‘fresh na Mutua’, the loan will be given to newlyweds and would be payable in 20 years.

Mutua said Kenya needs a "reboot", which can only happen through his leadership.

Speaking at Panari Hotel, Nairobi on Sunday, December 5, Mutua also suggested that to increase money circulation in the economy, employers should pay their employees every two weeks instead of at the end of the month.

“I want us to introduce economics of broadening the base by paying our employees twice a month to increase circulation. That way, people can manage their money,” he said.

In addition, Governor Mutua also proposed an additional Sh65 billion to Sh70 billion to counties for an upgrade of health facilities.

“In one year after my election, I will provide grants to counties to upgrade health facilities, for uniformity countrywide. This is because health is a devolved function,” Mutua added.

He went on, “My national government proposes to give Sh65 billion-Sh70 billion to counties for free medical services. Health care is a right, not a privilege, to those who can afford it.”

The Maendeleo Chap Chap boss also proposed an upward review of police salary to match global rates. He said the officers in charge of maintaining law and order should earn a basic salary of at least Sh50,000.

“I will also introduce a police housing purchase scheme similar to that of governors, MPs, and MCAs and introduce a medical cover for officers spouse and children,” Mutua said.

In September 2020, Mutua declared his interest in the presidency. He has promised Kenyans jobs, economic freedom, and pushing for unity.

The governor, who is serving his second term, stated that he was driven to run for the presidency after being approached by numerous Kenyans, including youth.

