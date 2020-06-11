× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Alfred Mutua pledges couple loans as he launches manifesto

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino and Emmanuel Too | December 5th 2021

Governor Alfred Mutua has launched his Maendeleo Chap Chap party's manifesto. [File, Standard]

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has pledged a loan of between Sh500,000 and a million to newly married couples, as he launched his party’s manifesto ahead of the August 2022 General Election.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader joins other aspirants William Ruto, Gideon Moi, Raila Odinga (who is expected to unveil his presidency on December 10 at Kasarani Stadium), and others who are yet to officially declare their interest in becoming the fifth president.

According to his manifesto dubbed ‘fresh na Mutua’, the loan will be given to newlyweds and would be payable in 20 years.

Mutua said Kenya needs a "reboot", which can only happen through his leadership.

KEEP READING

 Reality check: Why big money election pledges are untenable

 Crunch time for politicians eyeing comeback

 Our lives are a mixed farm with the choice to let wheat or weeds thrive

 Public interest: Will Fourth Estate falter in 2022?

Speaking at Panari Hotel, Nairobi on Sunday, December 5, Mutua also suggested that to increase money circulation in the economy, employers should pay their employees every two weeks instead of at the end of the month.

“I want us to introduce economics of broadening the base by paying our employees twice a month to increase circulation. That way, people can manage their money,” he said.

In addition, Governor Mutua also proposed an additional Sh65 billion to Sh70 billion to counties for an upgrade of health facilities.

“In one year after my election, I will provide grants to counties to upgrade health facilities, for uniformity countrywide. This is because health is a devolved function,” Mutua added.

He went on, “My national government proposes to give Sh65 billion-Sh70 billion to counties for free medical services. Health care is a right, not a privilege, to those who can afford it.”

The Maendeleo Chap Chap boss also proposed an upward review of police salary to match global rates. He said the officers in charge of maintaining law and order should earn a basic salary of at least Sh50,000.

“I will also introduce a police housing purchase scheme similar to that of governors, MPs, and MCAs and introduce a medical cover for officers spouse and children,” Mutua said.

In September 2020, Mutua declared his interest in the presidency. He has promised Kenyans jobs, economic freedom, and pushing for unity.

The governor, who is serving his second term, stated that he was driven to run for the presidency after being approached by numerous Kenyans, including youth.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Exploring the preparedness and the key timeliness of the IEBC to conduct the 2022 General Elections

Governor Alfred Mutua's message to the Kenyan youth

Governor Alfed Mutua's full speech at the BBI Report launch

Thriller in Nairobi: 'King' George defends title in a high-octane entertainment battle never seen before
The 24-year old defeated his arch enemy Fred 'Nekes' Nyakesha 94-92,97-92,96-92 in a rematch at Charter Hall in Nairobi to retain his national Light w
India-Kenya Bikers Rally flagged-off in Nairobi
Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi and the India High Commissioner to Kenya Dr Virander Paul on Sunday flagged off bikers rally challenge at

MOST READ

Five senior Kenya Power managers sent on leave to allow for audit
Five senior Kenya Power managers sent on leave to allow for audit

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
ODM candidates in Mount Kenya upbeat as support for Raila soars

By Ndungu Gachane | 5 hours ago

ODM candidates in Mount Kenya upbeat as support for Raila soars
Bloody battles and Kasarani meeting that changed Kenya

By Kamau Ngotho | 6 hours ago

Bloody battles and Kasarani meeting that changed Kenya
Women push to end men’s firm grip on power in elective politics

By Steve Mkawale | 6 hours ago

Women push to end men’s firm grip on power in elective politics
Crunch time for politicians eyeing comeback

By Patrick Beja | 8 hours ago

Crunch time for politicians eyeing comeback

.
OPEN JOB VACANCIES IN KENYA

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC