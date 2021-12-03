× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kiambu MCAs clash with Speaker Stephen Ndichu over closure of assembly

POLITICS
By Fidelis Kabunyi | December 3rd 2021

Chaos erupted yesterday at Kiambu County Assembly after Speaker Stephen Ndichu (pictured) clashed with MCAs over his decision to close the assembly indefinitely.

It took the intervention of police officers and inspectorate officials to restore calm as MCAs clashed inside and outside the county hall.

Kiambu sub-county commander Mohamed Badel said they were forced to intervene and ordered both the speaker and MCAs to vacate the premises until peace is restored.

"There was a misunderstanding between the speaker and MCAs but we have discussed at length and agreed both of them should be out of the assembly for peace to prevail," Badel said.

KEEP READING

 Are MCAs a lynch mob or defenders of devolution?

 Kilifi MCAs defect from Orange party to Kingi's Pamoja outfit

 Elachi to sue Assembly for ‘defamation’ after staff promotions report

 No degree? You are free to vie for MP or MCA

Majority leader Gideon Gachara claimed during the altercation the speaker allegedly drew out his gun after they differed on whether the Thursday morning session should be held or not.

The MCAs claimed they arrived for the Thursday morning session only to find the assembly locked with a notice that the day's business could not proceed.

They stormed the speaker's office, demanding to know why the assembly was closed and this almost degenerated into a fistfight prompting police to intervene.

Speaker Ndichu refuted claims that he had drawn the gun. "I have bodyguards and I cannot do such a thing. My gun is safely stored at the safe," Ndichu said.

He said as the Speaker, the standing orders allowed him to close or suspend the assembly if there are chaos.

The clashes began after the speaker allegedly declined to chair the day's sitting or meet the MCAs and explain the indefinite closure of the assembly premises.

Gachara, who was accompanied by over 20 MCAs said they have been questioning the continued stay in office of John Muturi as the assembly clerk who they claim is occupying the position illegally.

He maintained that Simon Rugu is the clerk who should be lawfully in office after he was vetted and confirmed.

"We are determined to ensure the substantive clerk assumes his roles as per the law. He was unlawfully transferred to the executive and even at one point the speaker wrote to his lawyer saying he is an outsider, he has no roles," said Gachara.

He said Muturi is illegally in office and the speaker must effect the changes before the assembly resumes its sittings.

The supremacy battles between the speaker and the ward reps emerged in June last year when they threatened to impeach him.

At the center of the speaker's impeachment bid was a row on the use of the annual Sh1.2 billion the assembly receives for its recurrent expenditure from the National Treasury. Some ward reps believed then that the money has been hijacked by the speaker and his close allies.

However, the speaker was off the hook when 63 Jubilee MCAs signed a vote of confidence in the speaker, saying the proposed impeachment was wastage of time and directed the matter to be handled through party resolution structures.

[email protected] 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

CAF to file challenge to requirement of MPs and MCA’s positions to have a university degree in 2022

Wajir MCAs to push for their case for the removal of Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, by impeachment

Section of Nairobi leaders call upon MCAs and National Assembly to print more copies of the BBI

Judge scolds lawyers for fighting over KFA case
Justice Teresia Matheka says the lawyers have delayed main case by two years.
Shujaa lose to Australia in Dubai 7s II opener
Kenya Sevens on Friday kicked off the second leg of the Dubai Sevens Series on a low note after losing 21-14 to Australia in the opening match.

MOST READ

All 400 Maranda School Form 4 students sent home indefinitely
All 400 Maranda School Form 4 students sent home indefinitely

NYANZA

By Isaiah Gwengi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Once bosom friends Jackson Mandago, Oscar Sudi now rivals

By Titus Too and Lynn Kolongei | 4 hours ago

Once bosom friends Jackson Mandago, Oscar Sudi now rivals
Raila assures Nyanza residents of victory in 2022

By Edwin Nyarangi | 12 hours ago

Raila assures Nyanza residents of victory in 2022
PNU lays strategy ahead of next year's general elections

By James Munyeki | 12 hours ago

PNU lays strategy ahead of next year's general elections
Mudavadi welcomes IEBC's exit from polls committee

By Emmanuel Too | 14 hours ago

Mudavadi welcomes IEBC's exit from polls committee

.
OPEN JOB VACANCIES IN KENYA

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC