Justin Muturi’s campaign team falters as his aide shuns strategy team, advisors

POLITICS
By Biketi Kikechi | November 21st 2021
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi. [File, Standard]

Infighting inside National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s presidential campaign team is threatening to derail his march to State House.

The tension has left Muturi’s team, supporters and allies in confusion and the entire campaign appears deflated.

The strategy and Communications team is said to have stalled after their work was taken over without informing them and two of the strategists have since quit.

A University of Nairobi don is said to have quit in September. Also seemingly locked out is a media analyst and an expert in leadership and management.

“I have heard of those complaints because he looks at everything negatively and I hear he is not working well with the rest of the team,” said one of Muturi’s confidants yesterday.

 Jubilee event that could give Raila his running mate

 Let 2022 give us first female deputy president

 Pitfalls that Raila must avoid if he wants to win State House next year

 Muturi’s campaign in disarray as aide shuns strategy team, advisors

Trouble began when one of Muturi’s closest handlers shunned the strategy teams, among them university dons, causing disquiet.

Sources at the Thigiri, Muthaiga North-based JB think-tank office, say the aide locked out other personnel in the campaign team.

Muturi’s campaign had started with a bang, with him being crowned Mt Kenya spokesperson last May before hitting the campaign trail.

He assembled a team of eight communications experts to popularise his candidature and appeared to be doing well until a few weeks ago.

He also put together a higher team of seven confidants as his think tank to work closely with his campaign centre. “The teams worked in unison and were responsible for the initial surge in the candidate’s bid for State House,” said one of the Speaker’s allies.

But the campaign is now taking a beating after the aide shunned the strategy team and the inner one of confidants and assumed their roles.

Most MPs and MCAs who had initially shown interest in supporting Muturi’s bid are said to have defected to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA complaining of being denied access to him.

Also disgusted are some of the Speaker’s powerful supporters, who were offering him covert backing.   

Exploring the preparedness and the key timeliness of the IEBC to conduct the 2022 General Elections

Speaker Justin Muturi defends the Kikuyu council of elders that installed him as Mt. Kenya spokesman

Spika Justin Muturi amejitokeza waziwazi kutetea wazee wa Njuri Ncheke dhidi ya shutuma dhidi yao

We must invest in all children to secure the future
Children need a conducive environment to achieve their potential. We all have a duty to deliver this.
US official calls for steps to speed up sexual assault cases
Kenya has been urged to re-consider its policy disallowing plea bargaining for sexual offences, in the best interests of victims.

Student with Sh102m in bank account blocked from withdrawing
Student with Sh102m in bank account blocked from withdrawing

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni

Jubilee event that could give Raila his running mate

By Oscar Obonyo | 17 minutes ago

Jubilee event that could give Raila his running mate
Pitfalls that Raila must avoid if he wants to win State House next year

By Oscar Obonyo | 4 hours ago

Pitfalls that Raila must avoid if he wants to win State House next year
For Raila, things seem to be falling into place for a win in the 2022 elections

By Special Correspondent | 6 hours ago

For Raila, things seem to be falling into place for a win in the 2022 elections
Bunge Chronicles: Waheshimiwa's burning queries over students on a fiery 'high'

By Brian Otieno | 6 hours ago

Bunge Chronicles: Waheshimiwa's burning queries over students on a fiery 'high'

;
