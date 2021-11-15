Raila Odinga: There will be no sacred cows in ODM nominations

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga (pictured) has assured party aspirants of free and fair nominations.

Speaking in Malindi today, Raila hinted at a pact with Jubilee Party in the coming days to harmonise their operations ahead of the general election.

He hinted at working closely with other political parties to ensure a first-round win in the general election.

Raila was meeting aspirants and elected leaders on arrival from Lamu County where he popularized his party’s Azimio la Umoja declaration on Sunday.

ODM leaders said that the party had learnt its lessons over the years and will not allow the nominations to be bungled like in the past.

Raila was accompanied by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi, Senator Stewart Madzayo, Women Rep Getrude Mbeyu, MPs Teddy Mwambire, Ken Chonga, Jeremiah Kioni and Junet Mohamed.

Others were Kilifi MCAs Adamson Mwathethe, Chai Chiriba and Nickson Muramba.

“Nomination should not bring insanity and violence but there should be fairness. It should be open, democratic, free and fair,” he said. ODM Leader Raila Odinga at Mpeketoni Lamu County. November 14, 2021. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

The Orange party formed a task force after the bungled 2017 nominations that was led by Catherine Muma to compile a report of malpractices and possible solutions to the nomination headache.

The team came up with a raft of proposals to ensure justice and fair play.

Four methods — consensus, opinion polls, delegates system and direct vote — were adopted to ensure smooth operations of the party.

Raila added that the party will repeat the nominations until a free and fair practice is achieved.

“Many people can’t differentiate between nominations and elections and that is why we adopted the four methods because we don’t want chaotic nominations,” said Raila.

Raila who is on a three-day tour of the Coast region is today expected to have a series of roadside stopovers in Malindi, Kilifi and Mtwapa town.

He said the party was gearing up to the signing of a pact with the Jubilee Party that will guide their operations ahead of the polls next year.

“Our party and Jubilee will have a pact in the coming days and I am happy to see how the party is run despite a few challenges here where some people want to fly and others don’t want to fly,” he said.

Raila added: “I have talked of Jubilee but there are many parties that we shall work with in 2022. We have those with whom we shall cooperate and those with whom we shall compete and if we go that way we will get a first-round victory,” he added.

Share this story