Ruto allies warn OKA principals against being coerced to back Raila
POLITICS
By DPPS
| November 7th 2021
Deputy President William Ruto's allies have said other presidential candidates are being forced to back Raila Odinga because of the strong UDA wave across the country.
They said even if they gang up, UDA will still beat them.
They asked Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetang’ula not to be coerced to back Raila.
Ruto attended a church service in Kikopey, Gilgil constituency, where he also welcomed area MP Martha Wangari to UDA.
He was with MPs Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), George Koimburi (Juja), George Kariuki (Ndia), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Faith Gitau(Nyandarua).
Others are Lizah Chelule (Nakuru), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Patrick Wainaina (Thika Town) and Ben Washiali (Mumias East).
They said these party leaders are experienced politicians who can make informed choices.
They further noted that Raila had for a long time tricked them into supporting him but never keeps his promises.
Nyoro said they were aware of the tribulations Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetang’ula were going through to vacate their aspirations for Raila in 2022.
“Do not bow to pressure. Press on and ensure that you stick to the wishes of the people,” said the Kiharu MP.
“He (Odinga) is tired. He has no agenda in uplifting the poor,” he claimed.
Ruto welcomed leaders who want to work with the United Democratic Alliance to transform Kenya.
He said he will join forces with all leaders who believe in the uplifting of millions of underprivileged Kenyans.
“We are ready to partner with those who believe in our agenda,” he said.
Ruto explained that the country was facing massive economic pressure that called on leaders to pull together to tame the rising cost of living.
“If they are ready, let them come and work with us. Our priority is in investing in projects that will create at least four million jobs for the youth,” he added.
The Mathira MP said it was time the Government appreciated that most Kenyans were for issues-based, people-centred politics under Ruto.
“Do not overwork Raila,” he added.
Koimburi confirmed intimidations from State cannot shape Kenya’s politics.
“My victory in the Juja by-election validated the fact that the power of poor Kenyans is supreme to the people in power. It is Ruto who stands the best chance to better our country,” he told the congregation.
His sentiments were supported by Ms Kihika who said that the Hustler Nation wave is unbeatable.
“It is irresistible. We welcome all leaders to work with us in meeting the aspirations of the people.”
While welcoming Gilgil MP to the Hustler Nation, Ms Gitau asked Mr Odinga to come up with a sustainable plan that will change Kenya for the better.
“We cannot drive our economic growth on stipends and handouts,” added Mr Wainaina.
Mr Washiali said UDA was widely acceptable in the country because of its progressive Bottom-Up Economic Model.
By Paul Ogemba